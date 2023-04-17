Upstream Security Integrates with ServiceNow to Accelerate OEM Cybersecurity Detection, Response and Automation

Partnership delivers the first purpose-built, cross-functional Automotive Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response solution built with the Now Platform

By leveraging Upstream’s purpose-built platform, ServiceNow can now incorporate connected vehicle data feeds and advanced detection as an integral part of OEMs’ cybersecurity operations” — Allen Hackman

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upstream Security, the leading provider of cloud-based cybersecurity and data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, today announced its partnership with ServiceNow to protect connected and software-define vehicles and their manufacturers from the growing sophistication and scale of cyber attacks.

Trust, safety and resilience are critical to support the automotive digital-transformation. Connectivity, electrification and software-defined vehicles are a double-edged sword and can create new cyber threats. According to Upstream’s 2023 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Report, cybersecurity incidents in the automotive and smart mobility ecosystem have increased by 387% in the last six years. Furthermore, as of mid-2022 automotive stakeholders must comply with the UNECE WP.29 R155 regulations and ISO/SAE 21434 (published in August 2021).

The partnership will enable OEMs to combine connected vehicle cybersecurity anomalies together with IT anomalies to deliver a holistic automotive purpose-build detection and response with cross-organizational remediation and automation.

Upstream’s cloud-native and agentless solution is used by many of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers to monitor more than 15 million connected vehicles worldwide.

“It is absolutely critical for OEMs to develop cross-organizational visibility into connected vehicle cybersecurity risks and attacks,” explains Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream. “Given the high number of automotive cyber-related attacks that are processed by vSOC teams on a daily basis, especially given the spike in API-based attacks, the focus in the near future is expected to evolve beyond compliance and audits, shifting to actionable results, automation and improved efficiencies. Together with ServiceNow, we can offer a robust and holistic automotive SOAR.”

“By leveraging Upstream’s purpose-built detection and response platform, ServiceNow can now incorporate connected vehicle data feeds and advanced detection as an integral part of OEMs’ cybersecurity operations,” explains Allen Hackman, general manager Manufacturing Industry Vertical at ServiceNow. “Together with Upstream, we can help smart mobility players and OEMs to fast-track their digital transformation and compliance into actions.”

Delivering an end-to-end automotive cybersecurity detection, remediation, and automation solution

The Upstream Platform ingests, normalizes and cleanses connected vehicle data and builds a unique digital twin, a live representation of the entire fleet including vehicles, consumers and applications. On top of the digital twin, Upstream layers ML-power detectors against known and unknown cybersecurity threats.

The alerts triggered by the Upstream Platform will now be integrated into ServiceNow’s SOAR, creating a holistic view of IT as well as OT posture. vSOC teams can now follow the process of investigating alerts, submit requests for approvals to act on the remediation playbook, create and activate automated playbooks, and ensure a feedback loop to confirm effective remediation.

“We are thrilled to join hands with ServiceNow,” states Ric Vicari, VP EMEA at Upstream. “As a result of the expansion of the automotive industry into a vast smart mobility ecosystem, new attack vectors constantly emerge. It requires a holistic IT & OT as well as fleet-wide approach to cybersecurity risk mitigation to ensure trust and safety and the continuous proliferation of advanced technologies.”

“This is a great opportunity for ServiceNow to expand our support of OEMs,” adds Dr. Cesim Demir, global head of Automotive Solutions at ServiceNow. “Our partnership has already resulted in strong synergies at several global OEMs and we are excited to deepen our joint work with Upstream.”

To provide more visibility and real-life examples of the impact of the vSOC evolution, Upstream and ServiceNow, together with Deloitte, will host a webinar on April 27, 2023: “From compliance to action. Is being only compliant enough for cybersecurity?”

Deloitte has been supporting global OEMs in their journey to the forefront of mobility innovation.

This webinar will zoom in on the differences between IT SOCs and vSOCS and the purpose-built approach required to protect connected vehicles against cybersecurity risks. It will further discuss the innovative technologies that support vSOC teams in implementing advanced detection, remediation and organizational visibility.

***

About Upstream Security

Upstream provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, delivering unparalleled automotive cybersecurity detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream Platform unlocks the value of vehicle data, empowering customers to build connected vehicle applications by transforming highly distributed vehicle data into centralized, structured, contextualized data lakes. Coupled with AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence solution, Upstream provides industry-leading cyber threat protection and actionable insights, seamlessly integrated into the customer’s environment and vehicle security operations centers (vSOC).

For more information, visit: www.upstream.auto.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM.

For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Use of Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forwardlooking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to the market opportunity and growth of the Now Platform. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forwardlooking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forwardlooking statements include, among other things, any changes to the partner program and unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in achieving market growth and/or opportunity. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.



Media contact: