NEXCOM Powers the Future of Real-Time Customer Engagement Experiences with the New NDiS B338

Self-Service Kiosks, Instore Advertising, and Smart Transit Hubs Deliver Personalized Support Powered by AI
At NEXCOM we believe the future of brand and customer engagement, in-store advertising, and outdoor media will be enhanced by AI, requiring more processing power within a compact device”
— Peter Yang, President
FREMONT, CA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today launch of the NDiS B338 fanless visual edge computer, designed to power the future of AI and IoT-enhanced indoor and outdoor signage and self-service kiosks. The NDiS B338 is equipped with the powerful Intel® Celeron® processor and a slim, compact design that can be deployed to support next-generation self-service and customer engagement applications, including data collection at the edge.
Powering the future of brand messaging and customer engagement, the NDiS B338 fanless visual edge computer supports multiple applications within a compact, fanless design. The future of in-store and outdoor advertising, self-service kiosks, and customer engagement and informational tools will be powered by enhanced AI and IoT technology requiring powerful processing solutions. The NDiS B338 supports both 5G and Wi-Fi 6, delivering quick data transmission via cloud or server to power real-time message display. Personalized content can be delivered in real time to match age, gender, and other indicators, enhancing outdoor advertising and retail customer engagement.
“AI-powered self-service and IoT technology continues to evolve, delivering innovative products and services that offer unmatched levels of convenience, efficiency, and productivity,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “At NEXCOM we believe the future of brand and customer engagement, in-store advertising, and outdoor media will be enhanced by AI, requiring more processing power within a compact device. The NDiS B338 is designed to power to future of self-service technology.”
The NDiS B338 fanless visual edge computer provides the processing power and versatility to support a variety of next generation devices, including smart vending machines, indoor and outdoor digital signage, and self-service kiosks. For example, self-service postal kiosks deliver auto-calculation of parcel size, weight, and cost, helping reduce wait times and improve self-service accuracy. Each device can be updated securely and remotely from anywhere, at any time. The device’s unique performance capabilities, extended temperature durability, and high-speed connectivity support more immersive customer engagement experiences.
“The NDiS B338 is a powerful and versatile solution for a range of smart city applications, including self-service, information, and customer engagement solutions designed for retail, transit, and healthcare environments,” said Yang. “Its fanless and compact design makes the NDiS B338 exceptionally quiet, easy to maintain, and protected against dust build-up and environmental wear and tear.”
Key to its versatility, the NDiS B338 is compatible with a diverse range of power supplies, from 12 to 24V, while supporting up to 3 HDMI 4K display outputs, 6 USB, and 4 COM ports. The M.2 2280 Key M allows users to add an optional AI card, capture card, or NVMe SSD to significantly enhance data transmission speeds and reduce latency.
Features
● Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor
● Support 3 x HDMI 2.0 output
● Support 12V~24V DC input
● Compact and slim design (H: 38.8mm)
● 2 x DDR4 up to 32G
● 1 x M.2 2280 Key M for optional storage device
● 1 x M.2 3042/3052 Key B for optional LTE or 5G modules
● 1 x mini-PCIe for optional Wi-Fi and LTE
● Fanless design
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.