Ingredient Supplier NURA Expands R&D Team, Launches Best-In-Class Technical Service To Support Customers

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NURA is pleased to announce expanding its research and development (R&D) team and the establishment of a best-in-class technical service team. The new technical service team will support NURA's customers with ingredient support, troubleshooting, and guidance from ideation to manufacturing.
With this expansion, NURA is well-positioned to continue developing innovative ingredients that meet the evolving needs of the industry. The team will optimize formulations and improve ingredient functionality to help customers create high-quality products that meet consumer demand.
"Our technical service team is here to help customers who are looking for support in developing new product concepts or struggling to perfect existing formulas," said Melissa Riddell, Director of R&D at NURA. "We work collaboratively with our customers to understand their needs and goals and then provide solutions to help them achieve those goals. Whether it's optimizing formulations, troubleshooting production issues, or providing technical guidance, our team is here to help."
Opening A New R&D Center
With the expansion of the R&D team, NURA is also planning the opening of its new innovation center. The center is designed to showcase NURA's advanced R&D capabilities, which include developing ingredients with improved functionality, cost, and flavor.
"We're excited to open our new innovation center and showcase our advanced R&D capabilities," said Lily Ruan. "Our R&D team is constantly working to develop new ingredient solutions that meet the changing needs of the industry. We're proud of our expertise in developing blends that improve functionality, cost, and flavor, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge with our customers and partners."
The new innovation center will serve as a showcase of NURA's advanced R&D capabilities.
The center will feature state-of-the-art equipment and facilities and a team of expert scientists and technicians available to work with customers and partners on custom projects. The center will be a collaborative environment where customers and partners can work with NURA's R&D team to develop new finished product concepts utilizing NURA’s ingredient solutions that meet their needs.
"We're excited to offer our customers and partners a new space where they can work with our R&D team to develop innovative ingredient solutions," said Caydie Carrizosa, Marketing Manager at NURA. "Our new innovation center will be a collaborative environment where we can work together to develop new ingredients. We look forward to working with our customers to create the next generation of food and beverage products."
About NURA
NURA is a leading supplier of high-quality ingredients for the food, beverage, and supplement industries. With a focus on innovation and quality, NURA's ingredients are designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. NURA's team of experts is committed to providing exceptional service and technical support to ensure customers can create successful products that meet consumer demand.
