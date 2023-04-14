FOUNDRY CEO Writes Eye Opening White Paper: Non-SaaS Gets Sassy

Former Marcus Millichap CTO Disrupts Commercial Real Estate Niche
LA Tech CEO Pens White Paper: Tired of Being a Salesforce Prisoner?
Foundry is the first and only CRE enterprise software solution that you own, complete with deal, property, CRM and prospecting management. It will save you thousands of dollars annually.”
— Rick Peltz
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOUNDRY CEO Rick Peltz has written an eye-opening white paper intended to shake up and wake up the real estate industry.
The contents of the white paper have already convinced brokerage teams from global firms including CBRE, Colliers, Marcus & Millichap, Kidder Matthews, NAI, RIPCO, Centennial Advisors, Lee & Associates, Sperry CGA and that an effective CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solution should not cost a fortune or be difficult to learn.
“If you have a brain, it’s a no-brainer,” one top-producing CRE broker said.
Titled “Tired of Being a Salesforce Prisoner?” the white paper is now available on the FOUNDRY website. It explains the two types of web-based CRE solutions available, the pros and cons of each, and cost comparisons between the two.
After having spent nearly twenty years as a Chief Information Officer with CRE brand Marcus & Millichap, Peltz has embarked on a continuing mission to disrupt the commercial real estate niche and save the top CRE companies millions of dollars.
According to Peltz: “Just two years ago, there were seven subscription-based SAAS CRE solutions. Four of these SAAS brands were Salesforce-based (Apto, REthink CRM, Buildout, AscendixRE CRM), and RealNex, Prospect Now and ClientLook.”
“In 2023, there are only four subscription-based CRE solutions remaining. Slowly, but surely the industry is waking up to the reality that a non-subscription based solution FOUNDRY is your way out of the Salesforce prison,” said Peltz.
Foundry is the first and only CRE enterprise software solution that you own, complete with deal, property, CRM and prospecting management. Unlike all other CRM solutions, there is no service contract and there are no recurring subscription fees. It is uniquely and specifically designed for the CRE niche, easy to navigate and extremely user friendly.
Request a Product Demo here: FOUNDRY (foundrycres.com)
