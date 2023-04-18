Radixweb Wins Innovation in Technology Award by STEVIE® IN 2023 ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Asia Pacific 2023 Awards celebrate Radixweb’s tech excellence and contributions towards Innovation in Technology with a bronze winARTESIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Radixweb, a leading custom software development company has been acknowledged as the Bronze Stevie® Award winner for the Innovation in Technology category in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2023.
The firm which ventured into software development outsourcing, bespoke enterprise software development, and IT consulting in 2000, is focused on constant innovation and excellence. Realizing the rapid evolution of the IT market, Radixweb is constantly working towards meeting changing business demands with technological expertise and advanced SaaS development that helps its clients outpace competitors. The firm has built a cross-functional, resilient team to deliver the best time-zone-aligned software development experience for its clients. Radixweb is consistently aimed at updating its people and processes, arming them with the latest technology know-how to build top-notch digital solutions for helping its clients stay relevant in the market and reap the most benefits of their IT investments.
Taking its innovation game a notch higher as a web development company, the firm has built a one-of-a-kind performance-first Jamstack framework, TezJS, to deliver turbo fast front-end development experience which guarantees 70X faster page load speed, 20X faster build time, and 2X SEO boost. The Stevie Asia Pacific Awards jury has accredited Radixweb’s innovation curve with TezJS as robust, abstract, good market-fit, and performance-oriented.
This win comes competing with 800+ nominations from the Asia-Pacific region who were considered this year. Radixweb bagged the prestigious acknowledgment for its contribution to the world of IT with a powerful open-source, PWA-ready website that guarantees high scalability, simplicity, and performance. The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region.
Over the last 23 years, Radixweb has contributed to the sustainable growth of top industry players in the global IT market by guiding them with advanced technology consulting services and leading them towards unparalleled business advancement, streamlining opportunities, and bridging gaps through unparalleled Sass Product Development, Cutting-edge Applications, New-edge technology solutions.
Speaking about this phenomenal win, Dharmesh Acharya, the COO mentioned, “Winning an innovation award is quite an indicator that we are the driving force behind futuristic IT. In the past six months, this is our third tech innovation award from premiere global institutions. Radixweb does not identify itself just as another software vendor, but we aim to serve our clients as key software partners, translating their complex software dreams into reality. TezJS is a revolutionary framework from the house of Radixweb. And we promise to innovate at scale for building outcome-driven software products that help businesses reach their long-term digital goals”.
As a leading tech consulting service provider, Radixweb has helped over 3000+ businesses move towards achieving a 360-degree growth with reliable, scalable, and high-performing software development solutions by helping implement bizarre ideas into factual reality while leaving enough room for strategic developments in the future.
Radixweb, since its inception in 2000, has always been focused on delivering timeless innovation while building a sustainable tech community that grows and reaps the benefits of tech intelligence mutually. Developing a future-ready framework for in-house use and then enabling the entire tech community to access the benefits of incredible web experience, fastest front-end development, zero learning curve along with extreme security for free – is just Radixweb’s way of strengthening the global dev community into a mutual growth spurt.
About Radixweb:-
Delivering intelligent biz-IT consultation and stupendous bespoke software development since 2000, Radixweb is a famed IT outsourcing partner for 3000+ organizations across the globe. The firm has powered innumerable digital transformation drives with ingenious tech solutions yielding berserk results. Businesses ranging from SMBs to Mid-sized corps and Fortune 500s across 28 nations have successfully scaled themselves into industry-leading names through Radixweb’s innovative product offerings.
The firm seeks to deliver the true ‘value’ of technology by building ‘right’ systems that address ever-changing biz concerns. Based on their commitment to constant innovation, deep tech expertise, and sustainable use of technology, Radixweb has built effective operational processes and pivoted them towards a digital-first, client-first approach. Learn more about Radixweb on www.radixweb.com
