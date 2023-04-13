Fumed Silica Market Growth with a CAGR of 6.6%: Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast-2022-2032

Fumed Silica Market, By Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fumed silica market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of [insert CAGR percentage] projected over the forecast period. Fumed silica, also known as pyrogenic silica, is a highly dispersed, amorphous form of silicon dioxide that is synthesized by burning silicon tetrachloride in a hydrogen-oxygen flame. It is widely used as a thickening, reinforcing, and anti-caking agent in a variety of industries, including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.
The growth of the global fumed silica market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality paints and coatings with superior performance properties, such as scratch and abrasion resistance, durability, and gloss retention. Fumed silica is widely used as a rheology modifier and thixotropic agent in paints and coatings, which enhances their viscosity, sag resistance, and flow control. Moreover, the growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products has led to the development of fumed silica-based coatings that offer enhanced UV resistance and lower VOC emissions.
• FORMAT:(PDF)
• NO OF PAGES:168
BASEYEAR: 2022
Get A Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/592
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, PyroGenesis Canada signs $4M contract with HPQ Polvere as part of a project to transform quartz into fumed silica. The partnership is part of the larger government contract PyroGenesis announced earlier, which saw the maker of advanced plasma processes and products win a $700,000 grant from Sustainable Development Technology located in Canada to develop a novel production process using a plasma reactor to transform quartz into fumed silica.
• Cabot Corporation announced the debut of a new ENERMA 6 carbon nanotube (CNT) series on March 16, 2021. ENERMA 6 carbon nanotube products in high-performance CNTs are the company's most recent development. Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a prominent manufacturer of carbon black, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches, and conductive compounds fumed silica, as well as other specialty chemicals and performance materials.
Report Scope:
Market Segmentation
• By Type - Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic
• By Application - Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, UPR, Gel Batteries, Lighting and Others
Report Scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Analyst View:
From an analyst's perspective, the global fumed silica market presents promising growth opportunities in the near future. The increasing demand for high-quality and eco-friendly products across various industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and personal care, is expected to drive the growth of the market. Fumed silica is a versatile and effective additive that offers superior performance properties, such as improved rheology, thixotropy, and reinforcement, which are highly valued by manufacturers and end-users.
Moreover, the growing trend towards lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for fumed silica in the automotive industry, as it can be used as a reinforcing and thickening agent in lightweight composites and coatings. Additionally, the rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products, especially in emerging economies, is expected to boost the consumption of fumed silica in the formulation of anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and hair care products.
Request sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/592
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
Key Market Insights from the report:
Fumed Silica Market accounted for US$ 1.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The Global Fumed Silica Market is segmented by Type, Application, and Region.
• By Type, Global Fumed Silica Market is segmented into Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic.
• By Application, market is segmented into Paints, Coatings & Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, UPR, Gel Batteries, Lighting and Others.
• By region, Global Fumed Silica Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and, Middle East & Africa.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Cabot Corporation
• Tokoyuma Corporation
• Orisil, OCI Co Ltd
• TBEA Co. Ltd
• Zhejiang FuShiTe Group Co., Ltd
• Dongyue Group Ltd
• Boehle Chemical, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Webbing Market-By Product (Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, p-Aramid Fibers, UHMWPE, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Sporting Goods, Industrial, Military, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Industrial Protective Clothing Market- By Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others) By Application (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Radiation, and Others), By End-User Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Law Enforcement & Military, Firefighting, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here