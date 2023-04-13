Battery Management System(BMS) Market Will Grow Fastly By 2030, Due To Rise In The Adoption Of BMS's In EV's
The Battery Management System Market is driven by a rapidly Growing adoption with a healthy CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Battery Management System Market Overview:
According to MRFR analysis, the global Battery Management System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 6.22 Billion by 2021 to USD 11.02 Billion by 2030.
An electrical system known as a “Battery Management System” (BMS) control and tracks the performance of rechargeable batteries. It is a critical component in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and other applications where reliable battery performance is essential. The BMS helps to ensure that batteries are charged and discharged safely, efficiently, and effectively, while also protecting the batteries from damage due to overcharging, over-discharging, and other factors.
COVID-19 Impact on Battery Management System Market:
The battery management system (BMS) market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in both positive and negative ways. On one hand, the increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems has driven the growth of the BMS market. On the other hand, supply chain disruptions and reduced manufacturing capacity due to lockdowns and social distancing measures have hindered market growth.
• Positive Impact:
The demand for electric vehicles has been increasing steadily in recent years, and this trend has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as people become more environmentally conscious and look for alternatives to traditional gas-powered cars. This has resulted in an increased demand for battery management systems, as these systems are crucial in maintaining the performance and longevity of EV batteries.
• Negative Impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of raw materials and components used in the manufacturing of battery management systems. This has resulted in delayed production schedules and increased prices, making it difficult for some companies to meet customer demand.
Regional Analysis:
Regionally, the BMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for BMS, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share in 2020. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also significant markets for BMS, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the growing emphasis on renewable energy.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Battery Management System market has been segmented into battery type, component and application.
• Based on battery management system market: Batteries Based on Lithium-Ion, Contemporary, Lead-Acid Batteries, Distributed Nickel-Based Batteries
• Based on component: hardware and software
• Based on application: Automotive Military & Defense Medical Portable Device Distributed Battery Management System Market Application Outlook
Key Players:
Some of the key market players are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Ricardo (UK), Johnson Matthey (UK), Edition (US), Mastervolt (Netherlands), and Eberspächer are just a few of the companies represented (Germany).
