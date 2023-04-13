Global Green Funerals Market: Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest trends and growth opportunities in the global green funerals market

Market Size – USD 571.54 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Trends – Significant shift in consumer interest toward more environmentally friendly funerals from traditional funeral alternative” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green funerals market size reached USD 571.54 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing global population, emerging new technologies and burial methods for green funerals, rising air pollution and climate change, as well as global shift toward more environmentally friendly funerals from traditional funeral alternatives are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1045

Green funerals are gaining popularity in the funeral industry due to the emergence of new and more environmentally friendly ways of burials and cremation methods. Green funerals are growing more popular as a result of factors such as simplicity of method, lower cost, and contribution to environmental conservation. Increasing elderly population with severe comorbidities and rising consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly burials and cremation methods are key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Funerals and cremations in the traditional sense are energy-intensive and harmful for the environment.

Cremation requires fossil fuel or gas to maintain high temperatures for several hours and emits carbon dioxide (CO2) gas and toxic pollutants such as mercury vapor, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen chloride gas, and hydrogen fluoride. According to a study by the Cremation Association of North America, filtering cremation emissions had little influence on the pollutants emitted. In addition, crematory workers are also exposed to these pollutants, which, along with embalming fluid exposure, pose occupational issues. COPD, respiratory illnesses, and neurological disorders are more common in workers than in the general population. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), embalmers had a 13% higher death rate than the general population.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Green Funerals market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players in the market include The Green Funeral Company, Recompose, Resomation Ltd., Eirene Cremations Inc., Natural Burial Company, Return Home, Solace Cremations, The Woodland Burial Company, Leach & Son, and Capsula Mundi.

To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-funerals-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Human composting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements and emerging trends in human composting methods and the presence of major companies in this field are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. On 10 February 2021, The world's first full-service human-composting funeral home in the United States was established in Seattle, Washington. Recompose is a cutting-edge funeral service that transforms human remains into nutritious soil. This program allows citizens of Washington state and the neighboring areas to make a positive environmental impact both in life and in death. The 'recomposition' or natural organic reduction process, as the company describes it, is based on the classic concepts of natural or green burials, but it takes place inside the company's reusable, hexagonal Recomposition Vessels.

Conservation burial grounds segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of natural resources are some of the key factors driving growth of the natural burial sites segment. Conservation burial is a type of natural burial that takes place on grounds protected by a certified conservation land trust, with conservation practices being employed to promote sustainable cemetery management while restoring and protecting the site's biological diversity.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 This is attributed to key factors such as the rising number of green cemeteries in the United States and Canada as well as increasing number of government legislations in support of green burials and cremation methods such as water cremation and human composting. The Green Burial Council (GBC) had certified 287 green burial cemeteries in the United States and Canada as of 5 June 2020, as well as 231 GBC-certified funeral establishments and 11 product vendors.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

The global Green Funerals market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Green Funerals market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Green Funerals market.

Emergen Research has segmented global green funerals market on the basis of type, natural burial sites, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Human Compositing

Aquamation

Others

Natural Burial Sites Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hybrid Cemeteries

Woodland Burial Grounds

Conservation Burial Grounds

Others

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1045

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Green Funerals Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Green Funerals market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Green Funerals market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1045

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/veterinary-antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market-will-hit-big-revenues-in-future-prominent-players-thermo-fischer-scientific-bd-bruker-2023-04-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-clothing-market-quantitative-and-qualitative-analysis-2022-market-competitive-situation-trends-market-challenges-and-forecast-to-2030-2023-04-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/virtual-wards-market-recent-industry-developments-and-growth-strategies-adopted-by-players-with-revenue-insights-2023-04-05

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.