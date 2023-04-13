India Real Estate Market Analysis, Investment, Trends, Sector Development, Future Forecast Report 2023-28

India Real Estate Market Forecast 2023-2028

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India real estate market.

The India real estate market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028. Real estate refers to property consisting of land, buildings, and natural resources that are immovable and can be owned or rented. It is a major component of the economy and involves buying, selling, leasing, or renting properties. The real estate industry includes many professionals, such as agents, brokers, appraisers, property managers, and developers. They work with clients to find suitable properties, negotiate deals, manage properties, and develop new projects. The real estate market is affected by various factors, such as economic conditions, interest rates, demographic trends, and government policies. Real estate investments can take many forms, such as residential, commercial, industrial, or agricultural properties, and can provide long-term financial returns.

India Real Estate Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the rapidly growing population. In line with this, the increasing demand for homes, apartments, and commercial properties, especially among the large and expanding middle-class individuals, is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the country's strong economic growth is boosting investment in real estate, particularly in commercial properties. Apart from this, the Indian government has implemented policies to support the growth of the real estate sector, such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and the Smart Cities Mission. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the heavy investment in infrastructure, such as highways, airports, and metro systems, is positively influencing market expansion. Additionally, the escalating demand for affordable housing is driving growth in the real estate market, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top Indian real estate companies being

Some of these key players include:

• Brigade Enterprises Limited

• DLF Limited

• Experion Developers Private Limited

• Godrej Properties Limited (Godrej Industries Limited)

• Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (Jaiprakash Associates Limited)

• Lodha Group

• Merlin Group

• Oberoi Realty Limited

• PNC Infratech Limited

• Prestige Estates Projects Limited

• SOBHA Limited

• Sunteck Realty Limited

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

