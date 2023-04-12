Why You Need to Secure Your Solar Panels

Solar panels are valuable investments and assets that can be an attractive target for thieves or vandals. The high cost of solar panels and their ease of access on rooftops make them vulnerable to theft. Stolen solar panels not only result in financial loss for homeowners but also disrupt the production of renewable energy and can impact the overall performance of the solar panel system. Vandalism and tampering with solar panels can also cause damage to the panels and reduce their efficiency, resulting in decreased energy production and increased maintenance costs.

Aside from theft, solar panels can also be damaged or vandalised, resulting in costly repairs or replacements. Unsecured panels can be dislodged by strong winds or severe weather conditions, posing a safety risk to people and the property below.