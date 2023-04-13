Women Apparel Market Analysis, Global Size, Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunity 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

The global women apparel market size reached US$ 965.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,207.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2023-2028. Women apparel includes various products categorized under casual, ethnic, and formal clothing. It is generally produced using comfortable fabrics that are worn by women of all ages. Women apparel is based on several seasons and cultural backgrounds that vary based on the color, patterns, sizes, prints, fabric materials, and type of clothing. Owing to the increasing focus on the development of aggressive marketing strategies, promotional campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and innovative packaging solutions, there has been a considerable rise in the sales of women apparel across the globe.

Women Apparel Market Trends:

The high preference for trendy clothing in individuals, the inflating disposable incomes, the rising female workforce participation, the increasing influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and fashion magazines, and the escalating demand for luxury, premium, and exclusive clothes by the fashion-conscious consumers are among the primary factors driving the women apparel market. Besides this, the shifting consumer tastes toward environment-friendly garments, on account of the changing lifestyles and the emerging trend of sustainable style, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing concept of visual merchandising, fashion rental services, and innovative strategies, such as mass customization and personalization and 3D knitting machines, to reduce production costs and improve quality is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of trendy clothes with several fabrics, patterns, styles, colors, and designs by the leading manufacturers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of sustainable clothing lines and the enhanced convenience offered by online shopping platforms, including easy accessibility and payments and flexible return policies, are expected to bolster the women apparel market in the coming years.

Women Apparel Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the women apparel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adidas AG

• Burberry Group Plc

• Dolce & Gabbana

• Forever21

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

• Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.

• Kering

• L Brands Inc.

• LVMH

• PVH Corp.

• Prada S.p.A.

• Uniqlo Co. Ltd. (Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global women apparel market based on product type, season, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tops and Dresses

• Bottom Wear

• Innerwear and Sleepwear

• Coats, Jackets and Suits

• Ethnic Wear

• Others

Breakup by Season:

• Summer Wear

• Winter Wear

• All Season Wear

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Exclusive Stores

• Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

