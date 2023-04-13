Revolutionizing the Road: The Advantages of an Automotive Wi-Fi Router for Connectivity on the Go

Thus, demand for automotive Wi-Fi router from vehicle manufacture will increase to provide uninterrupted service.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Direct Sales), and Application (Telematics Insurance, Fleet/Vehicle Management, Vehicle Maintenance, Location Information Services, Infotainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" A portable Wi-Fi router for hotspot access can be used to ensure connection between automotive devices. Automotive manufacturers are thus embracing advanced connectivity solutions, adopting cellular and Wi-Fi technology to deliver resourceful services and enhance customer experience. The increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) into the automotive industry is enabling fleet and automobile telematics to offer better and efficient solutions to customers. The boom in smartphone industry and aggrandized use of cloud technology, navigation, and other services significantly boost the growth of the global automotive Wi-Fi router market.

Top Impacting Factors

▶Lack of cellular internet connectivity, trend of connected car devices, and rise in adoption of smart devices in automobile are driving the growth of the automotive Wi-Fi router market.

▶The presence of relatively cheap alternatives such as the utilization of cell phone to create a hotspot, and cybersecurity threat is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

▶Advent of new cellular technology such as 4G and 5G, and rising disposable income can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

Major market players

Sierra Wireless, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., KuWFi Technology Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, TP-Link, ZTE Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Linksys, Teldat Group

Cybersecurity threat

Despite major developments in cars technology, cybersecurity remains a major challenge to be tackled. Cars with portable Wi-Fi routers comprise hardware, software, mobile apps, and bluetooth, and each of them is vulnerable to cyberattacks. There are various instances where cybersecurity has created a nuisance. For example, Chrysler’s Jeep case where two researchers were able to hack into a Jeep, which led to upgrading of software in 1.4 million vehicles. Similarly, Tesla S scenario and Nissan Leaf are also examples of the threat of cyberattacks that connected cars face. Thus cybersecurity of Wi-Fi enabled vehicle will expect to hamper the automotive Wi-Fi router market

Lack of cellular internet connectivity

These unique features include connectivity with external devices such as mobile and internet for live audio and video media streaming, navigation, and information sharing. However, there are still some issues regarding connectivity between internet and in-car infotainment systems. Due to lack of proper internet connectivity of cellular network end users cannot access or use live media streaming feature or emails. Poor connectivity in cellular network is observed in some areas where continuous atmosphere changes due to heavy rain, thick snowfall, and atmospheric smog directly leads to interruption in the constant network.

Market Segment

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Direct Sales

By Application

Telematics Insurance

Fleet Management

Location Information Services

Infotainment

Others

