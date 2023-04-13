Edge Computing Market 2022 Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Share, Revenue, Cost Structure and Forecast 2030
Edge Computing Market Research Report Information By Component, By Application, By Vertical, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030
Edge Computing Market Trends Growing use in IoT to boost market growth”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Computing Market: The Edge Computing market is driven by a rapidly evolving cloud computing with a healthy CAGR of ~24.51% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
— Market Research Future
Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the "global Edge Computing market" is expected to register a CAGR of 24.51% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 168.59 Billion by 2030.
Edge computing refers to a decentralized computing model in which data processing and storage occur closer to the source of the data, rather than in centralized data centers. This enables faster data processing, reduced latency, improved security, and increased reliability. The global edge computing market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data processing and analysis in various industries.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of edge computing, as organizations across various sectors have had to quickly adapt to remote work and digital transformation. The increased reliance on cloud-based applications and services has highlighted the need for edge computing to enable faster processing and analysis of data at the edge of the network.
Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3239
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global edge computing market due to the presence of major edge computing companies and the increasing adoption of IoT devices in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing adoption of edge computing in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.
Key players
Some of the key market players are
- Google Inc
- Amazon Inc,
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Alphabet Inc
- IBM Corporation
- ADLINK Technology Inc
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Browse Full Report Details @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/edge-computing-market-3239
Market Segmentation
- The Global Edge computing market has been segmented into technology, deployment, component, application and vertical
- By Technology: Fog Computing, Mobile Edge Computing.
- By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud.
- By Component: Hardware, software, and services.
- By Application: IoT Data, Caching Analytics, Environment Monitoring, Augmented Reality Location Services and other similar services.
- By Vertical: Energy and Utilities Transportation, Manufacturing, Semiconductor, Government IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Education, Hospitality.
-: Related Press Release :-
1) Edge Computing Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions with Forecast 2030
2) CRM Analytics Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2030
About Market Research Future (MRFR):
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s approach combines the proprietary information with various data sources to give an extensive understanding to the client about the latest key developments, expected events and also about what action to take based on these aspects.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
6282580071 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube