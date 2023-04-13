IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Edge Computing Market 2022 Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Share, Revenue, Cost Structure and Forecast 2030

Edge Computing Market

Edge Computing Market

Edge Computing Market Research Report Information By Component, By Application, By Vertical, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030

Edge Computing Market Trends Growing use in IoT to boost market growth”
— Market Research Future
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Computing Market: The Edge Computing market is driven by a rapidly evolving cloud computing with a healthy CAGR of ~24.51% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Market Research Future Insights

According to MRFR analysis, the "global Edge Computing market" is expected to register a CAGR of 24.51% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 168.59 Billion by 2030.

Edge computing refers to a decentralized computing model in which data processing and storage occur closer to the source of the data, rather than in centralized data centers. This enables faster data processing, reduced latency, improved security, and increased reliability. The global edge computing market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data processing and analysis in various industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of edge computing, as organizations across various sectors have had to quickly adapt to remote work and digital transformation. The increased reliance on cloud-based applications and services has highlighted the need for edge computing to enable faster processing and analysis of data at the edge of the network.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3239

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global edge computing market due to the presence of major edge computing companies and the increasing adoption of IoT devices in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing adoption of edge computing in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

Key players

Some of the key market players are

- Google Inc
- Amazon Inc,
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Alphabet Inc
- IBM Corporation
- ADLINK Technology Inc
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Browse Full Report Details @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/edge-computing-market-3239

Market Segmentation

- The Global Edge computing market has been segmented into technology, deployment, component, application and vertical

- By Technology: Fog Computing, Mobile Edge Computing.

- By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud.

- By Component: Hardware, software, and services.

- By Application: IoT Data, Caching Analytics, Environment Monitoring, Augmented Reality Location Services and other similar services.

- By Vertical: Energy and Utilities Transportation, Manufacturing, Semiconductor, Government IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Education, Hospitality.

-: Related Press Release :-

1) Edge Computing Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions with Forecast 2030

2) CRM Analytics Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future (MRFR):

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s approach combines the proprietary information with various data sources to give an extensive understanding to the client about the latest key developments, expected events and also about what action to take based on these aspects.

Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
6282580071 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Edge Computing Market 2022 Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Share, Revenue, Cost Structure and Forecast 2030

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
6282580071 ext.
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
Search And Rescue Robots Market Size Expands Steadily at A CAGR Of 18.20% To Cross USD 59.150 Billion By 2030
Acne Treatment Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 13.2 Billion with 4.63% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Sugar-Free Chocolate Market is Expected to Generate a Revenue of US$ 1.92 Bn by 2030, Surging at a CAGR of 5.4%
View All Stories From This Author