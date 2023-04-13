Global Edutainment Market to Experience Massive Growth by 2030 | Brightcove, Tata Sons Private Limited, KNeoMedia
Edutainment Market Research Report Information By Service Type, By Revenue Source, By End User, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030
Population Growth and the Use of A.R. and V.R. to Drive Edutainment Market Growth”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edutainment Industry: The edutainment market is driven by a rapidly evolving technology with a healthy CAGR of ~17.66% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
— Market Research Future
Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the "global edutainment market" is expected to register a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 17.69 Billion by 2030.
The edutainment market refers to the combination of education and entertainment. It includes the creation and distribution of multimedia content, games, and interactive experiences that educate and entertain individuals. This market is growing rapidly, as people increasingly seek out innovative and engaging ways to learn new skills and knowledge. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the edutainment market, as it has accelerated the shift towards digital learning and remote education. With many schools and universities closed, people have turned to online platforms and digital content to continue their education. As a result, the demand for edutainment products and services has increased significantly.
Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8291
Regional Analysis
The edutainment market is global, with players operating in various regions worldwide. North America and Europe are the largest markets, accounting for a significant share of the industry's revenue. Asia Pacific is also a significant market, with countries like China and India experiencing significant growth in recent years.
In North America, the market is driven by the high adoption of technology and the presence of major players like Disney and Microsoft. In Europe, the market is primarily driven by the high literacy rate and the strong focus on education in countries like Germany and the UK. In Asia Pacific, the market is driven by the growing population and increasing disposable incomes, which have led to increased demand for educational and entertainment products.
Key players
Some of the top key market players are
- Brightcove Inc
- Tata Sons Private Limited
- KNeoMedia Limited
- KidZania Operations S.A.R.L.
- Kramer Electronics
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center
- Kaltura Inc,
- Kidz Holding S.A.L.
- AEL Data Services LLP
- Meraas
Browse Full Report Details @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/edutainment-market-8291
Market Segmentation
- The Global edutainment market has been segmented into based on source type, revenue source and end-user.
- Based on Service Type: Non-Interactive, Spectator Service and Interactive, Participatory Service
- Based on Revenue Source: Advertising, Ticket Fees and Partnership
- Based on End User: Individuals, Schools and Universities
-: Related Press Release :-
Edutainment Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2030
Big Data Analytics Market Research Report – Global Forecast up to 2030
About Market Research Future (MRFR):
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s approach combines the proprietary information with various data sources to give an extensive understanding to the client about the latest key developments, expected events and also about what action to take based on these aspects.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
6282580071 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube