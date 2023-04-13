Miss Hollywood to be Featured in the Iconic Paris Fashion Week
The up-and-coming designer has already been featured in the 2022 New York Fashion Week to rave reviews.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Fashion Designer, Miss Hollywood, is pleased to announce she will be featured in the highly celebrated 2024 Paris Fashion Week.
Miss Hollywood is an up- and-coming fashion designer who is widely known for her exclusive, custom-made couture gowns, made in Kosovo. She has already been featured in New York Fashion Week and after the show her designs were featured in Harper’s Bazaar, España, Elle Italia, Elle España, Maria Claire Madison Italia, Fashion Week Online, Madame Figaro, Runway Magazine, and Weekly Style Magazine, just to name a few.
In her most recent news, Miss Hollywood is thrilled to announce she is taking her notable designs to the coveted Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Her move into the spotlight is one that is highly anticipated by mega influencers and celebrities alike who took note of her debut collection and are awaiting the launch of her designer e-commerce site.
"I love couture because it's exclusive, luxury, high-end fashion that women dream of and I believe dreams are meant to be manifested, " says Miss Hollywood. "To be headed to the ultimate destination in high fashion, Paris Fashion Week, is so extraordinary, especially because I came from such humble beginnings."
Miss Hollywood's fashion dream began at Murrah High School when she decided to apply to, and was ultimately accepted, for dual enrollment at the Career Development Center for Design and Merchandising for Fashion and Interiors in Jackson, Mississippi.
After high school, Miss Hollywood moved to Biloxi, where she opened her first brick and mortar boutique shop. While simultaneously running her store front and women's clothing e-commerce store, she obtained a Master's degree in Business and has received global recognition for her skilled work that has captivated women from around the world.
"My glamorous pieces are made to highlight the femininity in my clients," says Miss Hollywood. "There are women out there who prefer exclusive, high-end fashion - and that's exactly what I give them. I can't wait to see where my journey takes me next."
Miss Hollywood also plans to create a bridal collection that will include pieces for the modest woman, as well as a custom sunglass collection that she will directly design herself.
For more information about Miss Hollywood, please visit https://misshollywoods.com/.
About Miss Hollywood
Angel Johnson, also known as Miss Hollywood, is a young published fashion designer and CEO. At her very core, she encourages up and coming designers to follow their heart and passion for fashion. When she's able to get any free time, she spends it at her home in Morocco relaxing by the pool listening to Arabic music. She also enjoys the luxury of waking up and flagging down a horse carriage to take her to support local businesses. She is known in the community as being one of the most selfless, generous and beautiful souls.
Angel
Miss Hollywood
+1 818-322-8932
info@MissHollywoods.com