College Senior Basketball Stars Compete for NBA Attention at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament tips off this weekend brings together some of the best senior college basketball players to compete for NBA attention.
PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are a fan of college basketball, then you know that the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is one of the most exciting events of the year. The tournament tipping off this weekend brings together some of the best senior college basketball players to compete for NBA attention.
The Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament is an annual event that showcases top-performing college seniors who aspire to be drafted into the NBA.
The tournament brings together teams of talented players from different colleges across the United States, competing with each other for a chance to impress NBA representatives and scouts. A successful performance at the PIT can result in invitations for individual workouts with NBA teams and possibly a slot in the NBA draft.
The event has been providing a platform for college senior basketball stars since 1953 to showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts and coaches. The tournament is known for producing many NBA legends, including the likes of John Stockton, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Jimmy Butler, amongst others.
According to Jordan Maka, independent scout and writer for RealGM.com, the players to watch out for in this year’s tournament include: Toumani Camara of Dayton, Kendric Davis of Memphis, Taevion Kinsey of Marshall, and Jarkel Joiner of NC State.
NBA team executives and scouts are on hand to watch the games live, April 12th to the 15th, at the Churchland High school Gymnasium, 4301 Cedar Lane, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Tickets may be purchased for the entire tournament or single games. Games are also streamed at: https://go.prepspin.com/
