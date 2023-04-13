Tian Wei Signature's Comprehensive Confinement Meal Menu Gets a TCM Boost with Ma Kuang TCM Collaboration

Tian Wei Signature has partnered with Ma Kuang TCM, Singapore's leading traditional Chinese medicine clinic and healthcare services provider, to enhance its confinement meal menu with TCM benefits. The collaboration provides appropriate consumption guidelines for certain soups, considering the mode of delivery and any underlying health conditions of the mothers.

The recent collaboration with Ma Kuang TCM will review all 43 herbal soups and red dates tea on Tian Wei Signature's menu, ensuring each soup has a harmonious blend of herbs that effectively achieves its intended purpose. The soups will promote wound healing, replenish blood and energy, and support hair growth and lactation. Ma Kuang TCM also guides the appropriate consumption guidelines for certain soups, taking into account the mode of delivery and any underlying health conditions of the mothers.

"Our collaboration with Ma Kuang TCM is an important step in our commitment to providing high-quality postpartum nutrition and care to mothers in Singapore. We hope to help mothers navigate the complex and often overwhelming world of postpartum nutrition. With our dietitian and TCM-reviewed menu, we provide mothers with the support they need to achieve optimal recovery and health," said the spokesperson for Tian Wei Signature.

Tian Wei Signature's Fusion Menu offers a unique blend of Mediterranean, Western, and Asian-inspired flavors, bringing nutritious and tasty surprises to every meal during confinement. The third and fourth weeks of confinement will feature Fusion confinement meals, adding a diverse menu without compromising nutrition, as all fusion dishes are well-balanced and dietitian-reviewed.

Notable Signature Fusion Dishes include;

- The Tian Wei Signature COQ Au Vin: A braised chicken dish prepared with garlic and red wine improves breast milk supply for lactating mothers.

- The Seared Salmon with Cauliflower Cream combines salmon and cauliflower, rich in vitamin C, which helps promote collagen and wound healing when combined with protein.

- Goma-ae Grilled Chicken features juicy chicken, broccoli, and sesame sauce, containing vitamin B6, which helps develop a healthy brain and immune system.

- Black Sesame Pan-Seared Salmon adds black sesame sauce, lemon blend, and corn kernels for an aromatic and refreshing complement to the juicy pan-seared salmon, rich in vitamin D, which supports bones and teeth growth and boosts immune systems.

- Chicken with Chestnut in Mushroom Cream Sauce combines chicken and chestnuts, a good source of folate, to maintain healthy cells for both the mother and newborn.

- Fish Fillet with Lemon Beurre Blanc is high in vitamin D, featuring cherry tomatoes, evaporated milk, and lemon concentrate for a creamy and tangy taste.

“Ordered 28 days dinner and lunch package. The food has been very delicious so far. I look forward to the delivery daily. The portion is just right for me as well. I love that there is a fusion menu. Also, I am impressed with the customer service. Thank you, Tian Wei Signature.” said Constance W.

Upon sign-up, customers have the chance to receive a variety of freebies with terms and conditions applied. These freebies include a 6-month baby protection coverage, a lucky draw entry with prizes worth $300, $50 off a newborn photoshoot package, a $50 voucher for a swimming class, a $50 worth casting for a baby aged three months and under, a free lactation meal worth $35, a $102 discount voucher for a hydration facial, and more.

The collaboration comes when TCM plays an increasingly significant role in mainstream healthcare in Singapore. Since 2004, hospitals in Singapore have been offering TCM services such as acupuncture and herbs to complement conventional medical treatment. In October 2022, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that the Government is considering incorporating TCM in Healthier SG, the national healthcare reform plan.

About Tian Wei Signature:



Tian Wei Signature is an award-winning confinement food delivery service in Singapore, serving fusion and traditional Chinese confinement meals. Their meals support postpartum recovery and lactation. They are dietitian-reviewed to ensure every meal is well-balanced with essential nutrients.

About Ma Kuang TCM:



Ma Kuang TCM is Singapore's leading traditional Chinese medicine clinic and healthcare services provider. They offer a comprehensive range of TCM healthcare services, including women and children care, pain management, and TCM orthopedics. By modernizing TCM and discriminating processes, Ma Kuang is committed to promoting the philosophy of TCM worldwide.

