Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting on Economic Development in the Dominican Republic

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Minister of the Presidency Joel Santo, Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development Pavel Isa, and Minister of Industry and Commerce Víctor (Ito) Bisonó to discuss economic development in the Dominican Republic. The Deputy Secretary voiced U.S. support for the Dominican Republic’s plans to expand foreign direct investment and nearshoring opportunities, which will yield economic benefits and growth in both our countries. She announced a nearly $6 million USAID program to support the Dominican Republic’s efforts to identify opportunities for nearshoring and plans to support further development of the Port of Manzanillo and neighboring area.

The Deputy Secretary recognized the great strides undertaken by the Dominican Republic to transition to cleaner energy sources and mitigate the impacts of climate change under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030).