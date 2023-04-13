USGrants.org tracks over 685 funding programs and over $3 billion in funding for HIV and AIDS support in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 685 funding programs totaling more than $3 billion dollars allocated to HIV and AIDS research, treatment, and support organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Provision of comprehensive HIV/AIDS services and developing national capacity to manage HIV/AIDS programs in the Republic of Uganda

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH12 121305CONT17

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Drug Abuse Aspects of HIV/AIDS (R21)

Funding Number: PA 12 295

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Improving Implementation of Programs for Care & Treatment of HIV/AIDS in the Republic of Mozambique under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH13 131704CONT17

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Building the Capacity of Provincial Medical Offices (PHOs) in the Republic of Zambia to Provide Comprehensive and Sustainable HIV/AIDS Prevention, Care, Support, and Treatment Services in Eastern, Lusaka, and Western Provinces of the Republic of Zamb

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH11 1122

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Expansion of HIV/AIDS Prevention and Care Interventions Among Rural Populations in the Republic of Cte d Ivoire Under the President s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS10 1030

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Military Specific HIV/AIDS Prevention, Care, and Treatment Program for PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief)

Funding Number: W81XWH 21 DHAPP

Agency: Department of Defense, Dept. of the Army -- USAMRAA

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Administrative Supplements for Research on HIV/AIDS and Aging (Admin Supp)

Funding Number: PA 15 137

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $100,000

Achieving and Sustaining Epidemic Control Through Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Prevention, Care and Treatment Services in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui Counties in Kenya under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH21 2116

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Capacity Building and Technical Assistance for the Tanzania Interfaith Partnership (TIP) Networks and Leaders to Enhance HIV/AIDS Prevention and Community Care in the United Republic of Tanzania under the United Republic of Tanzania under (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS10 1061

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $200,000

PEPFAR Uganda Community Grants to Combat HIV/AIDS

Funding Number: DOS KAM SMGCG FY18

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Uganda

Funding Amount: $25,000

National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Tuberculosis Prevention (NCHHSTP) Public Health Conference Support

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS17 1713

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - NCHHSTP

Funding Amount: $400,000

Strengthening the Ministry of Health s Capacity to Respond to the HIV/AIDS Epidemic in the Republic of Rwanda under the President s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS09 9118

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Support for Strengthening and Expanding HIV/AIDS Surveillance Activities in the Republic of South Africa under the President s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH11 1154

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HIV/AIDS PREVENTION PROGRAM INTERNATIONAL MILITARY HIV/AIDS CONFERENCE

Funding Number: DHAPP BAA11 005

Agency: Naval Supply Systems Command

Funding Amount: $700,000

Building Systems and Capacity within the Cambodian Ministry of Health to Prevent New HIV Infections and AIDS-Related Deaths in Cambodia through PEPFAR Support to the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Dermatology, and STDS (NCHADS) under the President’s

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH13 130305CONT17

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Pediatric HIV/AIDS Cohort Study (PHACS) Coordinating Center (CC) (U01)

Funding Number: RFA HD 15 027

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $1,100,000

4 in 1 Title V HIV/AIDS Initiative

Funding Number: HHS 2009 IHS UIHP 0003

Agency: Indian Health Service

Funding Amount: $30,000

Strengthening the Ministry of Health s Capacity to Respond to the HIV/AIDS Epidemic in the Republic of Rwanda under the President s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS09 91180201SUPP11

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Substance Use and Abuse, Risky Decision Making and HIV/AIDS (R03)

Funding Number: PA 11 008

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Regional HIV/AIDS Prevention and Care Project in West Africa

Funding Number: RFA 624 12 000002

Agency: Ghana USAID Accra

Funding Amount: $13,000,000

Provision of comprehensive, community based HIV/AIDS Services and Capacity Building of Indigenous Organizations in the Republic of Uganda under the President s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS10 1018

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

PEPFAR Uganda Community Grants to Combat HIV/AIDS

Funding Number: DOS UGA SMGCG FY23

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Uganda

Funding Amount: $15,000

Technical Assistance for In Service Training of Health Care Providers in Botswana in Management of HIV/AIDS and HIV/TB Co infection in the Republic of Botswana under the President s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief

Funding Number: CDC RFA PS09 934

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $2,166,350

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part B States/Territories Supplemental Grant Program

Funding Number: HRSA 21 067

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: $9,000,000

“Strengthening Local Ownership for the Sustainable Provision of Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Services by Amhara Regional Health Bureau of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)”

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH13 131105CONT17

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - CGH

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

