Scientology Volunteer Ministers from several countries deployed to Turkey after the earthquake to help families in need

It is a joy to work with our fellow Scientology Volunteer Ministers from around the world to help bring relief to those in need. We are all well trained, so we work well together”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 2 million people remain housed in tents and temporary shelters in Turkey after their homes were destroyed in a series of earthquakes and aftershocks in February of this year.
— Rev. Susan Taylor, Churches of Scientology Disaster Response
A special Scientology Turkey Disaster Response team was created bringing together trained volunteers from several countries including Israel, Pakistan, India and the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR) in the United States. The first disaster response team led by the Israeli Scientology volunteers distributed food, water, and other relief supplies to needy families and individuals in Southern Turkey.
Later, the response team branched out distributing needed blankets, sleeping bags, and the much-requested baby supplies, and clothing.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers reported that they concentrated their deployment in the under-served outlying areas of the main cities in the Hatay region in the Southern part of Turkey, bordered by Syria, as those in the larger cities were able to get relief from government agencies.
One volunteer from the US Churches of Scientology Disaster Response reported that after a day’s work of distributing food and water they found that playing soccer and other games with the children was very rewarding and the highlight of the day for all. Knowing that most of the volunteers did not speak the local language, the adults appreciated the attention the volunteers gave their children and their ability to use the universal language of sports and games.
Another volunteer reported that the air quality was a huge challenge due to lingering debris from the earthquake as well as the burning of coal and trash to heat tents. Some of the volunteers had to terminate their deployment due to severe coughing and illness. The volunteers who remained were helped by local families who appreciated their help and, in turn, helped volunteers find N95 masks and even insisted on paying for half of the cost.
In addition to helping local families, the volunteers worked closely with the Turkish disaster management agency assisting them with transportation and distribution of food and water as more supplies from outside the country arrived.
Rev. Susan Taylor, National Director of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response, commented that “It is a joy to work with our fellow Scientology Volunteer Ministers from around the world to help bring relief to those in need. We are all well trained, so we work well together.”
In addition to the response to Turkey’s earthquake, the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers deployed recently to disasters throughout the world including tornados and hurricanes in the US, the Puerto Rico earthquake, Ukrainian humanitarian response, the Philippines volcano, floods in Australia, mudslides in Quito, Ecuador, as well as continuing to assist with those needing help due to COVID-19.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, calling on Scientologists to use what they know to redouble their efforts to aid their fellow man, has inspired tremendous growth in the Volunteer Ministers movement.
A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”
Their motto is no matter the circumstances, “Something can be done about it.”
For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch Scientology Tools for Life on the Scientology Network or at www.Scientology.tv.
