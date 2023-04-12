Dedicated hubs target repeat violent offending in Lower Mainland

CANADA, April 12 - Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission –

“I know that safety is a top priority for many people, and that’s why we’re taking action with new tools to keep people safe in our communities. Different professionals bring different kinds of knowledge and experience to situations involving repeat violent offenders, so it’s great to have a co-ordinated approach with all hands on deck. As always, we are stronger together.”

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek –

“People deserve to feel safe in their community. These new improvements to law enforcement co-ordination and prosecution teams will create a stronger system to stop repeat violent offenders and make our communities safer.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Crimes and random attacks committed by repeat offenders against people in in our communities must be addressed. Our government is strengthening enforcement and investing in technology, addiction treatment, and mental-health supports to keep communities like Surrey safe for everyone.”

George Chow, MLA for Vancouver-Fraserview –

“Our government has always been committed to keeping communities safe and healthy. I am grateful to see new funding to strengthen enforcement to keep repeat violent offenders off our streets and help everyone feel safe.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“In addition to hiring more front-line staff, we know that early intervention from dedicated professionals is essential to combating crimes and reducing repeat offences. This new initiative will provide new tools for law enforcement to address public safety concerns through preventative programs, which will provide support to those in crisis and keep our kids and communities safe.”

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“People deserve to feel safe within their communities and beyond. This new funding will help strengthen those law-enforcement services that keeps violent offenders off the streets and promote safer, healthier communities.”

Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster –

“Our government is committed to keeping everyone in our community safe and cared for. These new initiatives and programs that will be available through the community hub in New Westminster will give law enforcement additional tools to address violence in our communities, while ensuring people have the support they need.”