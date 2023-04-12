Submit Release
Global diplomatic engagement: Prospects for US-Japan cooperation

The perils of sharp geopolitical rivalry are evident today with the outbreak of war in Europe with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, closer Sino-Russian alignment that challenges the global liberal order, and the deterioration in U.S.-China relations, particularly over Taiwan. At the same time, diplomatic engagement is on the rise. Europe and Asia have carved out deeper ties, bilateral and trilateral partnerships within the Indo-Pacific have proliferated, and major powers are increasingly recognizing the importance of the Global South’s engagement in addressing various world challenges.

On May 4, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host a panel of experts from Washington, DC and Japan to discuss how the United States and Japan are navigating today’s complex diplomatic chessboard. Panelists will explore potential coordination among Asian and European allies to address the Ukraine crisis and threats to peace in Asia; the 2023 agendas for the G-7, G-20, and APEC; and opportunities and obstacles for U.S.-Japan cooperation in engaging with the developing world.

Questions will be taken from the audience at the end of the session. Online viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #globaldiplomacy

Registration is required to attend an event in person and guests at Brookings are required to attest to their state of health before attending. Visitors may not enter the building if they are feeling ill for any reason, have any symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, or have tested positive for COVID-19 at any time in the preceding 14 days.

 

Global diplomatic engagement: Prospects for US-Japan cooperation

