Ascendis Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ascendis To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ascendis Pharma ("Ascendis" or the "Company") ASND.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Ascendis stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/ASND.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On April 3, 2023, before market hours, Ascendis announced that the "U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter."

On this news, the price of Ascendis' American Depository Shares ("ADSs") fell as much as 34.71% in intraday trading to open at $67.12 on April 3, 2023.

