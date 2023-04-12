Greenberg Traurig's Jaret Davis and John Owens to Speak at eMerge Americas Conference

Greenberg Traurig, P.A. shareholders Jaret L. Davis and John D. Owens, III will be featured speakers at the 2023 eMerge Americas technology conference April 20-21 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Greenberg Traurig is a founding partner and sponsor of this annual conference.

eMerge Americas is the premier global technology event convening in Miami and anchors Miami Tech Month 2023. The conference connects business leaders, government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe to discover and discuss the latest advancements in technology that are fueling future innovation.

"As one of the founding partners of eMerge Americas, it is immensely gratifying to see how this event has become a connection point for industry leaders every year," Davis said. "The conference has also played a critical role as a catalyst for the growth and advancement of Miami's tech ecosystem as a worldwide tech hub. We look forward to seeing the new activity that will be generated from this year's gathering."

Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office and General Counsel for eMerge Americas, will moderate an intimate keynote conversation with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Fred Voccola, CEO of firm client Kaseya, on the Main Stage on April 20 at 2:00 p.m. on "Attracting Talent & Creating More Opportunities in Miami-Dade County." The discussion will focus on a vision for building public-private partnerships to fuel economic innovation and growth in the region.

This month, Davis co-led a team of Greenberg Traurig attorneys that advised Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed services providers and IT professionals, in its negotiations with Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat to acquire the naming rights to the Kaseya Center. The 17-year deal, totaling $117 million, serves as evidence of the increasing prominence of the expanding tech scene in Miami.

Owens, a member of Greenberg Traurig's Corporate and Emerging Technology practices, will be joined on the Texpert Stage by two prominent venture capital fund managers, Bobak Emamian, managing partner of Debut Capital and Joseph Curcio, founder of Daxos Capital, to discuss how founders and portfolio companies can effectively manage communications and performance expectations with their VC investors. Owens' panel is scheduled for April 20 at 12:15 p.m.

"A critical task for company founders is to make sure investors understand how the company is performing, whether key projections will be met, and if there are any challenges on the horizon. Communication is crucial always, but more so when there is economic uncertainty ahead," said Owens. "You want investors engaged and informed, especially if you want them to remain involved for the next funding round."

Owens, who is active in South Florida's venture capital community, focuses his practice on representing venture funds, hedge funds, angel investors, and family offices seeking investment opportunities in emerging and established industries. He has advised dozens of start-ups and emerging companies as well as investors in raising funds via seed, private, and public venture capital transactions.

Davis, who is also a member of the firm's global Executive Committee, oversees approximately 200 attorneys and 200 business staff based in the firm's founding office. He focuses his practice on structuring and negotiating domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital raising transactions, and large financings, many in the tech sector. He has advised many of Miami's growing tech companies in the last decade, including Cyxtera Technologies and its spinoff, Appgate.

