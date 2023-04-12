Yamaha Introduces FG9 Premium Steel-String Acoustic Guitars

New FG9 series delivers extraordinary projection, clarity and responsiveness

BUENA PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) April 12, 2023

Yamaha today unveiled the FG9 steel-string acoustic guitars specifically designed for singer-songwriters pursuing the highest level of expression. These dreadnought-style guitars are handcrafted in Japan and feature Adirondack spruce tops, a choice of Indian rosewood (FG9 R) or African mahogany (FG9 M) backs and sides.

Singer-songwriters, in particular, will appreciate the projection and clarity, as well as the guitars' remarkable responsiveness to cut dynamics—whether they prefer the deep lows and sparkling highs of Indian rosewood or the warmth and accentuated midrange of mahogany to complement their vocal performances. Deluxe appointments and traditional Japanese aesthetic details such as rope rosettes also ensure that FG9 guitars are as inspiring to behold as they are to play.

"When designing the FG9, we employed cutting-edge acoustic measurement and 3D structural measurement processes to more fully understand how physical structure affects acoustic characteristics. Our custom shop's skilled luthiers built numerous prototypes," said Osamu Ito, brand director at Yamaha Guitar Group. "This level of scientific measurement and analysis, combined with innovative craftsmanship, is unique to Yamaha."

The results are guitars that deliver the outstanding projection characteristic of dreadnought-style instruments while at the same time providing exceptional clarity and detailed articulation. This unique combination of penetrating projection and extraordinary clarity distinguishes FG9 guitars from all other instruments in their class.

FG9 Highlights At-a-Glance



FG dreadnought body shape

Adirondack spruce top

Scalloped X bracing

Ebony fingerboard and bridge

Bone nut/saddle

Nitrocellulose lacquer finish

U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The FG9 series will be available in April 2023 at the following pricing:



FG9 R NT MSRP: $6,780.00

FG9 M NT: MSRP $6,620.00

Additional information on the FG9 series can be found at: https://yamaha.io/FG9Guitar

Contact:

Valeria Hernandez

vhernandez@golin.com

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

About Yamaha Guitar Group

Yamaha began manufacturing classical guitars in the early 1940s, expanding to electric and steel-string acoustic guitars by 1966, the year in which they started exporting guitars internationally. Combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative technologies, Yamaha produces some of the best-selling guitars and amplifiers in the world—and the Yamaha Guitar Group now includes both the Line 6 and Ampeg brands.

© 2023 Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Yamaha and the Yamaha logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Yamaha Corporation in the U.S. and/or other jurisdictions.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/yamaha_introduces_fg9_premium_steel_string_acoustic_guitars/prweb19275970.htm