Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,281 in the last 365 days.

Integrating and Building Lives - From Homelessness to Self-Sufficiency - April 20, 2023, 8:00-10:00 AM CT- Six Organizations - Reimaging our Pathways

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago will hold a joint program and panel discussion on 'Integrating and Building Lives – From Homelessness to Self-Sufficiency' on April 20, 2023, from 8:00 AM-10:00 AM CT at A Safe Haven Foundation. Six organizations are addressing the pathways and a call to action of the homeless and defining supportive and sustainable measures to self-sufficiency again. Pre-registration is preferred- limited seating. More details and to register> 

Some call for reimagining the current model of care for people experiencing homelessness. Others call for solutions to prevent homelessness. Still, others call for attention with substance abuse disorders, opioids, behavioral health issues, job insecurity, and lack of safe housing to prevent or address homelessness. Regardless of its origins, we live in a world where homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that touches most communities. The speakers will share insights on what's working, why, and its positive human, social and economic impact. 

Join us for an interesting conversation with:

Moderator and SpeakerDr. Tom Allen, MD, Executive Medical Director, Health Service Corporation, and Chief Psychiatrist, BCBS Medicaid- Illinois and Fellow, IOMC

Mark G. Mulroe, JD, MBA-HM, President, A Safe Haven Foundation 

Raul GarzaMBA, President, Institute of Medicine of Chicago and Billings Fellow, IOMC

Dr. Kiran Joshi, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Officer, Cook County Dept. of Public Health and Fellow, IOMC

Dr. Tariq Butt, MD, Vice President, Health Affairs, Access Community Health Network

Lee Rusch, MA, Director, West Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force

Guest Speaker: Neli Vazquez Rowland, Co-Founder and Immediate Past President of A Safe Haven Foundation, and Billings Fellow, IOMC

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:
Institute of Medicine of Chicago
Deborah Hodges
312.709.2685 
iomcstaff@iomc.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrating-and-building-lives---from-homelessness-to-self-sufficiency--april-20-2023-800-1000-am-ct--six-organizations--reimaging-our-pathways-301796184.html

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

You just read:

Integrating and Building Lives - From Homelessness to Self-Sufficiency - April 20, 2023, 8:00-10:00 AM CT- Six Organizations - Reimaging our Pathways

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more