Northern Composites Exhibits at SAMPE & Expands its Distribution Locations

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krayden (https://krayden.com) will be highlighting its Northern Composites line of products at SAMPE in Seattle, Washington on April 18th & 19th. Krayden, is a technically strong global, supplier of premier brands including DOW, Henkel, Alpha, Huntsman and more. We are excited to be at SAMPE with our full line of Northern Products. Meet with our Technical staff and discuss our full line of Process Materials including bagging films, release films, sealant tapes, bleeders and breathers, pressure sensitive tapes, release fabrics, peel plies, OR ask about our offerings in terms of Prepreg materials and Structural reinforcements. The Northern line is comprehensive in scope and backed by a strong technical team that can help you with your product selections and process improvement.



Krayden is well placed to support you with extensive warehouse location and the Northern Products are conveniently located in Hampton, NH, Greensboro, NC, Morgan Hill, CA, Grand Prairie, TX, and Mississauga, Ont. with more to be added in the coming months.

About Krayden:

Krayden is a technical problem-solving distributor specializing in adhesives, sealants, coatings, solvents, solder, and several types of specialty chemicals. The company symbolizes the leaders in engineered materials with technical knowledge of all their product lines. With numerous locations around the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Philippines, Krayden’s technical staff is experienced in a wide variety of industries including Electronics, Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and OEM Manufacturing.

About Northern Composites

Northern Composites (https://northerncomposites.com/), serving the composites, metal bonding and tooling industries since 1965, is an international supplier of premium quality composite materials. Our technical sales staff is available to assist you with your next project. We are a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural materials, adhesives, tooling, and consumable products. We deliver quality materials on-time, provide excellent technical help, and develop a variety of proprietary products to meet our customers’ needs.

Contact:

kraydeninfo@krayden.com

