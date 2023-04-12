U.S. – Cuba Migration Talks Held April 12 in Washington

On April 12, U.S. and Cuban officials met in Washington, DC to discuss the implementation of the U.S.-Cuba Migration Accords. This bilateral discussion reflects a commitment by both countries to regularly review the implementation of the Accords. The Department of Homeland Security’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere David Cloe led the U.S. interagency delegation, and Cuba’s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio led the Cuban delegation. These migration talks provide an opportunity for discussions on mutual implementation of the Migration Accords, comprising a series of bilateral agreements between the United States and Cuba completed in 1984, 1994, 1995, and 2017.

The U.S. delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while also identifying issues that have been obstacles to fulfilling the goals of the Accords. Engaging in these talks underscores our commitment to pursuing constructive discussions with Cuba where appropriate to advance U.S. interests.

Ensuring safe, orderly, humane, and regular migration between Cuba and the United States remains a mutual interest of both countries and is consistent with U.S. interests in fostering family reunification and promoting greater respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Cuba.