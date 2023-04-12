Submit Release
Butterfield to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 24, 2023 and Host Earnings Conference Call on April 25, 2023

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield") NTBNTB)) will release first quarter 2023 financial results following the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Earnings conference call: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free US) or +1 (412) 858 4603 (international)

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via Butterfield's investor relations page on Butterfield's website at https://www.butterfieldgroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at https://www.butterfieldgroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations for 12 months beginning April 25, 2023.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NTB and the Bermuda Stock Exchange NTB. Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

