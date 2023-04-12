Submit Release
AMC Networks To Report First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. AMCX will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company's website at investors.amcnetworks.com.

To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode.
Pre-registration instructions can be found at investors.amcnetworks.com under the heading "Events and Presentations."

Internet replays will be available at investors.amcnetworks.com approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks AMCX is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

