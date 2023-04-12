Ahead of Tax Day, Attorney General Bonta Warns Californians About Tax Fraud Scams, Other Government Imposter Scams

OAKLAND – Ahead of Tax Day, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning Californians about common tax fraud scams that are particularly prevalent during tax season. Tax fraud scams are a variety of scams commonly known as government imposter scams, which occur when a person claims to be a government employee in order to obtain a victim’s personal information or for financial gain. This can occur through various forms of communication including phone calls, text messages, email, social media, or mail. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta provides Californians filing taxes with tips to avoid falling victim to tax fraud scams and other government imposter scams.

“Year after year, scammers see tax season as an opportunity to take advantage of California taxpayers, steal their personal information, and jeopardize their finances,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This tax season, I urge all Californians to take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim of tax fraud.”

Types of Tax Fraud Scams

Tax-related scams take on various forms and show up every year, especially around tax season. The most common tax-related scams include:

Fake IRS Phone Calls Demanding Money: Scammers will call you claiming that they are from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) and say that you owe them money. The scammer will harass you and use high-pressure tactics claiming that you will be arrested, deported, or will lose your driver’s license if you don’t pay right now. Sometimes the scammer will even know your Social Security number or fake the caller ID so that it looks like they are calling from the IRS or FTB. They may even make follow-up calls that look like they are from the police or DMV.

Protect Yourself from Tax Fraud Scams

Protect your personal information: Never provide personal information, such as your Social Security number or bank account information, to someone you do not know.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to safeguarding the assets and finances of Californians from fraudulent individuals. Last month, Attorney General Bonta issued a consumer alert reminding California military service members, veterans, and families about their financial protections under California law. In February, Attorney General Bonta issued a consumer alert warning Californians to beware of romance scams, reminding Californians to exercise caution in their dealings with strangers online.

The filing deadline to submit 2022 tax returns for most taxpayers is April 18, 2023. If you suspect you have been a victim of a tax-related scam, report the scam and any losses to the Internal Revenue Service and/or the California Franchise Tax Board. For more information and resources on tax fraud and other government imposter scams, visit our website at www.oag.ca.gov/consumers/general/taxes.