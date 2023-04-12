Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2023 totaled $138.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $67.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $71.5 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of March 31, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $20,329 Global Discovery 1,551 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,792 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,410 Global Equity Team Global Equity 429 Non-U.S. Growth 13,805 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,176 China Post-Venture 180 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,516 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,834 Value Income 11 International Value Team International Value 34,383 International Explorer 178 Global Value Team Global Value 22,547 Select Equity 332 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 838 Credit Team High Income 7,876 Credit Opportunities 156 Floating Rate 46 Developing World Team Developing World 3,740 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,710 Antero Peak Hedge 577 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 17 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 54 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $138,498

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $53 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



