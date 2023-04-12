TPI Composites, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2023 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-844-825-9789, or for international callers, 1-412-317-5180. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10177847. The replay will be available until May 10, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tpicomposites.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and automotive markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742