Opera adds free VPN to Opera for iOS, becomes the first browser to bring coverage to all platforms

OSLO, Norway , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera OPRA – the company behind the award-winning family of web browsers – is announcing the extension of its free browser VPN service to Opera Browser for iOS . Already available to some users for early access, the full rollout will be completed within the coming weeks. With this addition, Opera became the first web browser to offer a free built-in VPN across all major platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Staying private online is becoming increasingly challenging. When users browse the internet, they can be subject to data collection from websites and online services, many of which are not always transparent about how they store and use this data. Meanwhile, unsecure networks, such as some public Wi-Fi are vulnerable to attacks from bad actors, which can compromise sensitive personal data like web banking information or credit card details. VPNs, as a result, are an increasingly essential feature of life online – they help protect one's identity and activity so that users can peruse the internet privately, their personal information safe from prying eyes.

With the addition of its VPN service to iOS, Opera becomes the first browser company to offer a built-in, free VPN on every platform. Opera's VPN service requires no subscription, no logging into an account, and no additional extensions – users simply need to toggle a switch in the main menu to browse in peace, since the Opera Browser makes sure VPN traffic is encrypted and IP address is private.

"Opera has always been known for its unique feature set. We are proud to bring our free built-in VPN to all major platforms and to be the first browser company to do so. Our commitment to providing users with a secure browsing experience has led us to develop this feature over the years. We are excited to bring this vital tool to iOS users to ensure their online safety and privacy," said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

A no-log service, the VPN does not collect any personal data or information related to users' browsing history or originating network address, ensuring anonymity. Fast and secure, users have instant access to virtual locations around the world.

The Opera Browser for iOS is an award-winning browser that is enjoyed by millions of users worldwide. Featuring an interface that has garnered multiple design awards, the browser affords an unparalleled user experience. Designed to be used on the go, Opera's Fast Action Button gives users the full range of navigation tools within a thumb's reach. Users can additionally keep photos, articles, recipes, travel ideas, and links with them at all times with My Flow, which allows for seamless and secure file sharing between phones, tablets, and computers. The browser even integrates a native Crypto Wallet, enabling users to keep track of their digital assets at all times.

Apart from its convenience, the Opera Browser for iOS also offers unparalleled speed and security. It features, for example, a built-in ad blocker – speeding up the loading process as well as shielding users from unwanted advertisements – plus the Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which blocks third party tracking cookies and cookie dialogue. The browser also boasts Opera's Cryptojacking Protection, which safeguards users from having their device's resources hijacked for crypto mining. The free VPN service will now complete the package, affording users protection as they browse the internet.

Concurrent with the ongoing rollout of the free VPN service, Opera Browser for iOS is also receiving a pair of additional upgrades. A Bookmarks feature will allow users to better organize their lives online, and coupled with Speed Dial ensure immediate access to what's most important. And for football fans, a new Live Scores feature lands on the browser's homepage. A scoreboard that displays the day's matches – whether they are upcoming, in progress, or the final whistle has already gone – Live Scores will help users stay on top of the action worldwide.

To start using the free VPN, users just need to download the Opera Browser for iOS and turn the VPN on in the app. The full rollout will be completed within the coming weeks, so VPN will become available for all users shortly. More information is available on the official website .

About Opera for iOS

Fast, safe and private, Opera Browser is a beautifully designed web browser with a Red Dot Award for its stunning user interface. Enjoyed by millions of fans across the world, it's built for people on the go and features a lightning fast web search for instant results. With built-in security features such as Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention and Cryptojacking Protection – plus a native Crypto Wallet – Opera Browser offers users the optimal iOS experience. Opera Browser has a 4.7 star rating in the App Store and has been reviewed by more than 600,000 people worldwide.

About Opera

Opera is a web innovator building on more than 25 years of innovation that started with the Opera web browser. While Opera is leveraging its brand and engaged user base in order to grow and develop new products and services for people who seek a better internet experience, Opera's PC and mobile web browsers, content discovery platform Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, and Web3 are already the trusted choices of hundreds of millions of active and engaged users. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the OPRA ticker symbol. Download and access Opera's products and services from www.opera.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-adds-free-vpn-to-opera-for-ios-becomes-the-first-browser-to-bring-coverage-to-all-platforms-301795235.html

SOURCE Opera Limited