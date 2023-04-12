Submit Release
Barrasso: EPA Rule Would Increase Prices & Help China

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), commented on the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule on emissions for vehicles, trucks, and tractors.

“First President Biden came for our gas stoves. Now he wants to ban the cars we drive. His misguided policies are hurting American families while helping China. The president’s disastrous energy transition is making us more reliant on our enemies while driving up prices for Americans. The ‘electrification of everything’ is not a solution. It’s a road to higher prices and fewer choices.”

