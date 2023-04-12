Legalese Decoder: Making Access to Justice Easier Than Ever Before

Vancouver, Canada - Legalese Decoder, the innovative AI-based platform that makes legal jargon more accessible, has been spotlighted by the Maryland Access to Justice Commission for its role in advancing access to justice.

In a recent post on its Facebook page, the Maryland Access to Justice Commission (Powered by MSBA) highlighted the numerous benefits of Legalese Decoder for those seeking access to justice. The post noted that the platform's use of artificial intelligence to break down legal terminology into plain language has the potential to level the playing field for individuals who may not have a legal background.

"We are thrilled to receive the positive attention from the Maryland Access to Justice Commission," said William Tsui, founder of Legalese Decoder. "Our mission has always been to make the legal system more accessible, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

The Maryland Access to Justice Commission is a collaborative effort between the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland judiciary, with the goal of promoting equal access to justice for all Maryland residents. The Commission's recognition of Legalese Decoder underscores the platform's potential to revolutionize the legal industry by breaking down barriers created by legal jargon.

"We are proud to be part of the effort to advance access to justice," said Tsui. "We look forward to continuing to serve with the Maryland Access to Justice Commission and other organizations to make the legal system more accessible for all."

Legalese Decoder is at the forefront of the movement to create a more accessible legal system, with its innovative platform providing a groundbreaking solution to the problem of legal jargon.

For more information on Legalese Decoder and its platform, visit https://legalesedecoder.com/

Media Contact

Instantly Press

William Tsui

Canada