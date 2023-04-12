New Exhibition at Desta Gallery: Possibilities

Desta Gallery is pleased to announce, Possibilities, a two-person exhibition of new work by Marilyn Levin, painter, and Bella Feldman, Sculptress.
MILL VALLEY, CA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Desta Gallery is pleased to announce, Possibilities, a two-person exhibition of new work by Marilyn Levin, painter, and Bella Feldman, Sculptress, on view from May 2 to June 17, 2023. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held on May 6, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Desta Gallery, 100 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley, CA 94941.
Marilyn Levin states “My painting comes from a tradition of painterly abstraction. Paint application is an important part of my process and often leads to unexpected results. I build my surfaces with layers of oil paint, pour paint over these surfaces, and scrape through these layers, revealing a multitude of colors from underneath. I hope my work evokes an emotional and intellectual response from my viewers.” Her most recent body of paintings reflects her concern for the environment.
Marilyn studied with Richard Diebenkorn at UCLA, where she received her MFA in Painting. Her work is represented in many public and private collections as well as several museums, including SFMOMA, the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, the Kresge Collection at Harvard University, and the Sanskriti Museum in Delhi, India.
Marilyn has taught in the Tufts/Museum School Dual Degree program for over 25 years, as well as workshops in Massachusetts, Italy, and Mexico. She lives and works in San Francisco Bay Area and Boston.
Bella Feldman makes extraordinary objects - objects that draw your attention - their weight, mass, volume, material, posture, balance, and motion. Her sense of visual poetry, imagination, and expert use of historical references is captivating. The sculptures are unquestionably beautiful while also containing elements of menace and irony. By pairing blown glass with steel, Bella’s work acquires properties that are at once delicate and unyielding.
She has won numerous awards for her work, and her sculpture is a feature of private and museum collections, including the M.H. de Young Museum of San Francisco, the Di Rosa Preserve, The Oakland Museum, and the Palm Desert Museum.
“The house form is archetypal. Everyone can connect with a house form in one way or another. Ladders have always symbolized aspiration for me. These pieces are made to evoke an emotional as well as an aesthetic response. I follow Marcel Duchamp’s dictum: Let the viewer complete the piece.” Bella shares her thoughts on her new series of work.
Bella is a Professor Emeritus at the California College of the Arts and works out of her studio in Oakland, California.
About Desta Gallery
Desta Gallery exhibits contemporary art by national and international artists working in a broad range of media and styles. The gallery offers a carefully curated selection of artworks and actively supports new and seasoned collectors in expanding and refining their personal and business collections. The gallery also hosts artist receptions, art related conversations, poetry readings, and speaking engagements highlighting mindful practices and socially relevant themes.
Media Inquiries: Emebet Korn – 415.302.3037 – emebet@destagallery.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.