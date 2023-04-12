Shapiro Administration Recognizes Recipients of 2023 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

Harrisburg, PA – On behalf of Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger is recognizing municipalities and local government officials for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents.

Today, 15 communities, five organizations, and eight individuals from across the commonwealth were recognized for excellent service as part of the 27th Annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence. Information about the recipients can be found on DCED’s website.

“The important work done by local officials across our Commonwealth has the power to impact Pennsylvania families every day,” said Governor Shapiro. “Each of this year’s recipients have shown exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative initiatives and a continued focus on getting things done for their communities. The individuals, municipalities, organizations, and counties being recognized today represent the best of us, and public service is not just what they do – it’s who they are.”

The recognitions occur each year on Pennsylvania Local Government Day, which focuses attention on the need for strong, independent, and active local government in the Commonwealth and celebrates the valuable contributions made by residents serving their communities.

“As someone who spent several years working in county government, I’ve seen firsthand the important work that is done at the local level – building community partnerships, responding to adversity, creating health and wellness initiatives and promoting community and economic revitalization,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “This critical work could not occur without the dedicated individuals making it happen, day in and day out.”

The following local government officials were recognized for their dedication to public service and their communities:

Douglas Baker, Mayor, City of Franklin, Venango County (nominated by Pennsylvania Municipal League)

John Berti, Immediate Past President, Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association (nominated by Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association)

Leah Eppinger, AICP, Executive Director, Housing Authority of the County of Dauphin, Dauphin County (nominated by PA American Planning Association)

George Hartwick, County Commissioner, Dauphin County (nominated by CCAP)

Jack M. Hines, Jr., Township Supervisor, West Bradford Township, Chester County (nominated by PSATS)

Sam Juliano, North Versailles Board of Commissioners, President, Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners, Allegheny County (nominated by PSATC)

Don "Stretch" Reed, Borough Manager, Former Borough Councilman, Emporium Borough, Cameron County (nominated by Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs)

The following municipalities, organizations, and counties were recognized:

Building Community Partnerships

Concord Township and Newlin Grist Mill – Delaware County

Washington Township – Greene County

Fiscal Accountability and Best Management Practices

Jessup Borough Council – Lackawanna County

Health and Wellness Initiatives

Lansdowne Borough Council – Delaware County

West Goshen Township – Chester County

Westtown Township Board of Supervisors – Chester County

Information Technology

Aleppo Township – Allegheny County

City of St. Marys – Elk County

Innovative Community/Governmental Initiatives

Douglass Township Montgomery County Board of Supervisors – Montgomery County

Trafford Borough – Westmoreland County

Tri-County Regional Planning Commission – Dauphin County

Innovative Planning and Sound Land Use Practices

Southwest Butler Stormwater Planning Group – Butler County

Springfield Township – Montgomery County

Intergovernmental Cooperation

City of Hermitage and Borough of Wheatland – Mercer County

Cleona Borough – Lebanon County

Gilpin Township and Freeport Borough – Armstrong County

Lower Moreland Township and Bryn Athyn Borough – Montgomery County

Promoting Community/Economic Revitalization

City of Beaver Falls – Beaver County

Upper Chichester Township – Delaware County

Responding to Adversity

Borough of Mahanoy City – Schuylkill County

Municipal Leadership

Salem Township Supervisor Merel “Jim” Swingle – Wayne County

“The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to celebrate these local governments – and passionate people that serve them – that provide the highest level of service to their communities across this Commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “Local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today are essential in helping to make Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and prosper.”

DCED’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services sponsors Local Government Day annually to honor local governments and officials who serve their communities and improve their quality of life.

Video, audio, and photos from the event will be available at PAcast.com.

