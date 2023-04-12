Shapiro Administration Recognizes Recipients of 2023 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

There were 2,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,692 in the last 365 days.
Harrisburg, PA – On behalf of Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger is recognizing municipalities and local government officials for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents.
Today, 15 communities, five organizations, and eight individuals from across the commonwealth were recognized for excellent service as part of the 27th Annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence. Information about the recipients can be found on DCED’s website.
“The important work done by local officials across our Commonwealth has the power to impact Pennsylvania families every day,” said Governor Shapiro. “Each of this year’s recipients have shown exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative initiatives and a continued focus on getting things done for their communities. The individuals, municipalities, organizations, and counties being recognized today represent the best of us, and public service is not just what they do – it’s who they are.”
The recognitions occur each year on Pennsylvania Local Government Day, which focuses attention on the need for strong, independent, and active local government in the Commonwealth and celebrates the valuable contributions made by residents serving their communities.
“As someone who spent several years working in county government, I’ve seen firsthand the important work that is done at the local level – building community partnerships, responding to adversity, creating health and wellness initiatives and promoting community and economic revitalization,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “This critical work could not occur without the dedicated individuals making it happen, day in and day out.”
The following local government officials were recognized for their dedication to public service and their communities:
The following municipalities, organizations, and counties were recognized:
Building Community Partnerships
Concord Township and Newlin Grist Mill – Delaware County
Washington Township – Greene County
Fiscal Accountability and Best Management Practices
Jessup Borough Council – Lackawanna County
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Lansdowne Borough Council – Delaware County
West Goshen Township – Chester County
Westtown Township Board of Supervisors – Chester County
Information Technology
Aleppo Township – Allegheny County
City of St. Marys – Elk County
Innovative Community/Governmental Initiatives
Douglass Township Montgomery County Board of Supervisors – Montgomery County
Trafford Borough – Westmoreland County
Tri-County Regional Planning Commission – Dauphin County
Innovative Planning and Sound Land Use Practices
Southwest Butler Stormwater Planning Group – Butler County
Springfield Township – Montgomery County
Intergovernmental Cooperation
City of Hermitage and Borough of Wheatland – Mercer County
Cleona Borough – Lebanon County
Gilpin Township and Freeport Borough – Armstrong County
Lower Moreland Township and Bryn Athyn Borough – Montgomery County
Promoting Community/Economic Revitalization
City of Beaver Falls – Beaver County
Upper Chichester Township – Delaware County
Responding to Adversity
Borough of Mahanoy City – Schuylkill County
Municipal Leadership
Salem Township Supervisor Merel “Jim” Swingle – Wayne County
“The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to celebrate these local governments – and passionate people that serve them – that provide the highest level of service to their communities across this Commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “Local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today are essential in helping to make Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and prosper.”
DCED’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services sponsors Local Government Day annually to honor local governments and officials who serve their communities and improve their quality of life.
