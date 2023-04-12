HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Taylor County, Peilun Jiao was arrested on February 17 for trafficking of a person following allegations of forced labor. The arrest was made by the Abilene Police Department after a true bill indictment by the Human Trafficking Unit was presented to a Taylor County grand jury.

MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

In Hunt County, Amber Susan Jordan was arrested on February 16 by MFCU investigators and deputies from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan was arrested after being indicted on one count of diversion of a controlled substance.

In Jefferson County, Kristian Newby was arrested on February 22 after being indicted on one count of theft from an elderly individual. The arrest was made by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

In Taylor County, Virginia Pena was arrested on February 18 after being indicted on one count of injury to a disabled child. Pena was arrested by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bell County, Calvin Thomas, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 21 for violating the terms of his parole. Thomas was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and assault involving family violence and sentenced to seven years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Killeen Police Department SWAT Team.

In Bell County, Hector Luis Colon, Jr. was arrested on February 21 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Colon also violated the terms of his parole. Colon was previously convicted of evading arrest or detention and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Bexar County, Herman Loving was arrested on February 28 for violating the terms of his parole. Loving was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving contact and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Pedro Zavala was arrested on February 27 for violating the terms of his parole. Zavala was previously convicted of injury to an elderly person and sentenced to six years of probation. After probation was revoked, Zavala was sentenced to two years in prison. Zavala is also on parole for assault of a family or household member.

In Bexar County, Michael Ibarra was arrested on February 27 for violating the terms of his parole. Ibarra was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to six years in prison. Ibarra is currently on parole for two counts of burglary of a habitation.

In Bexar County, Jacob Dorpinghaus was arrested on February 27 for violating the terms of his parole. Dorpinghaus was on parole for being convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In Bexar County, Leslie Nicole Gloria was arrested on February 23 for violating the terms of her parole. Gloria was previously convicted of continuous violence against family and sentenced to five years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Gloria was sentenced to two years in prison.

In Bexar County, Jovon Antwone Flemings was arrested on February 17 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, David Degollado was arrested on February 16 for violating the terms of his parole. Degollado was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Sean Samaniego, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 16 for violating the terms of his parole. Samaniego was previously convicted of unlawful restraint and sentenced to five years in prison. Samaniego is also on parole for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In Bexar County, Jacob Thomas Mireles was arrested on February 16 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation related to a felon in possession of a firearm charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bryan County, Oklahoma, personnel from the Choctaw Nation Department of Public Safety arrested Dobie Lee Rokus on February 21 after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Rokus, a confirmed gang member, had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

In Burnet County, Brent Barnard was arrested on February 23 for violating the terms of his parole. Barnard was previously convicted of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Dallas County, Natalie Amelia Moore was arrested on February 23 on an outstanding warrant for harassment and for violating the terms of her parole. Moore had previously been convicted of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent and sentenced to three years in prison.

In Dallas County, Kenneth Emmett McCain was arrested on February 21 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. McCain was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Galveston County, Ysidro Leal Ramirez, Jr. was arrested on February 24 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Terry Roshon Johnson was arrested on February 22 for violating the terms of his parole. Johnson also had two additional outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Johnson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for previous convictions of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and for possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

In Galveston County, Rondell Shereton Smith, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 22 on an outstanding warrant for the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

In Guadalupe County, Elijah Ricarte Balderas was arrested on February 27 for violating the terms of his parole. Balderas had two additional outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance and a federal probation violation related to a smuggling aliens charge. He was also on parole for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. Balderas was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Harris County, Nathan Don Wells was arrested on February 23 for violating the terms of his parole. Wells was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to four years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Wells was then sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

In Harris County, Traveon Bogan, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 17 for violating the terms of his parole. Bogan was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and robbery.

In Harris County, Daniel Russell was arrested on February 16 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault involving rape. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Willie Drew Curry was arrested on February 16 for violating the terms of his parole. Curry was previously sentenced of sexual assault and sentenced to eight years in prison. Curry is currently on parole after being convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Hays County, Justin Marmolejo-Ramirez was arrested on February 22 for failing to comply with the terms of his parole. Marmolejo-Ramirez was previously adjudicated of manslaughter and given a determinate sentence of two years in prison.

In Henderson County, Briston Juan Wickliffe was arrested on February 21 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping and two probation violations related to assault and continuous violence against a family member. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Midland County, Korey Wilson Buecker was arrested on February 23 for violating the terms of his parole. Buecker was previously convicted of burglary and sentenced to eight years in prison. The Midland Police Department made the arrest after receiving information from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

In Orange County, Larry Don Quine was arrested on February 23 for violating the terms of his parole. Quine was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In Smith County, Andre Dion Jefferson was arrested on February 23 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Quinshard Arlistel Harper, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 22 on an outstanding warrant for engaging in organized crime. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Panola County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Tarrant County, Roy Eugene Schmidt was arrested on February 28 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Schmidt was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving fondling or touching and sentenced to 118 months in prison.

In Tarrant County, Donnel Raynard Davis was arrested on February 24 following a request for assistance from the Dallas Police Department. Davis had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

In Victoria County, Gregory Lee Vargas was arrested on February 23 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Vargas was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to ten years of probation. This charge came as the result of a joint sex offender compliance operation that was conducted by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Victoria Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.