Bestselling Fraud Prevention Book Celebrates Twenty Year Anniversary
Actor and ex con man Steve Comisar’s bestselling fraud prevention book has been educating Americans for over twenty years.LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Comisar is the only Hollywood actor who was also a famous con man. Next week his bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention, celebrates 20 years of educating Americans on how not to be a victim of fraud and scams. And who better to educate us than an iconic con artist and the world’s leading authority on fraud. The book is filled with clever advice and humorous anecdotes by the master himself Steve Comisar.
Comisar wrote his blockbuster book while in federal prison for a fraud conviction. The book became so popular that Comisar was invited as a guest on nearly all of the top rated television talk shows and news magazine programs. As a crowning achievement he became the on-camera scam expert on The View and Dateline NBC. Comisar starred in the highly rated prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists, watched by over 10 million viewers. He then starred in the award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, that is now used to train law enforcement personnel across the country.
As an actor Comisar is best known for costarring in the high action thriller, Tough Luck, with Armand Assante and Norman Reedus. The sequel, Tough Luck Rebooted, is currently slated for preproduction in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role of Stan. Beginning his acting career as a young teenager Comisar appeared in dozens of movies, television shows and commercials. He was released from prison in 2017 and is actively pursuing both acting and fraud prevention careers. He has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1983. Comisar is 59 and he resides in Los Angeles.
Steve Comisar official website: https://stevecomisar.com
