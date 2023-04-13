David Sullivan, President, AMAG Technology, Talks About Customer-First Culture And Top Performing Resellers

David Sullivan, President, AMAG Technology AMAG Technology Celebrates Top Performing Resellers www.AMAG.com (an Allied Universal Company) www.AMAG.com/solutions www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

“In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to chat today with David Sullivan, President, about the customer-first culture at AMAG and the Top Performing Resellers for 2022” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAG Technology Celebrates Top Performing Resellers

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal® Company, recognized its top-performing resellers at its annual Eagle Awards reception on Wednesday, March 29 in Las Vegas. The reception honored its top-performing resellers for 2022. The resellers were presented with an award and recognized for their exceptional sales performance and growth in selling AMAG’s Symmetry™ Security Management solutions.

“We are excited to recognize our top performing partners, and appreciate their partnership and commitment to AMAG Technology,” said AMAG Technology President, David Sullivan. “Instilling a customer-first culture is at the forefront of my mission as president, and our entire organization continues to work hard to support all of our channel partners to the greatest extent possible.”

Top Reseller Regional Awards

Southwest - American Threat Assessment Consulting, Inc

Central North - Applied Network Concepts, Inc.

Central South - Automation Integrated LLC

Mid-Atlantic - Elite Contracting Group

Northwest - Entrance Controls and Christenson Electric

New England - Premise Solutions

Northeast Metro - Schneider Electric

Southeast - Security 101, Charlotte

Central West - Symmetric Interconnect Systems

Canada - Paladin Technologies

Top Growth

US - Netronix Integration, Inc.

Canada - Unitech Electrical Contracting, Inc.

Most New Customers

Canada - OHM Security Ltd.

US - Secom, LLC

National Reseller Award

Convergint

Securitas

Federal Award

Active Security Consulting

Partner Award

PSA

For more information about AMAG Technology or its Symmetry platform, visit www.amag.com,

call 310-518-2380 or contact a Sales Representative (https://www.amag.com/contact)

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal® Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and provide peace of mind. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, video management, analytics, mobile and intrusion management. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

For the complete "In The Boardroom" discussion with David Sullivan, President, AMAG Technology, please click here: https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_AMAG_David_Sullivan.html

Connect with David Sullivan on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidmsullivan1/

For more information: www.AMAG.com

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions. Our flagship IN THE BOARDROOM platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: ADT, Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, Prosegur, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many brands, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about us: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Watch the Symmetry Security Management System video here...