Metal Cutting Machine Market Is Expected To Grow From US$ 7.7 Billion in 2023 To US$ 13.7 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global metal cutting machine market is valued at US$ 7.7 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.
Metal cutting machines are in great demand, due to factors such as the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 systems, the growing need for automatic metal cutting technologies, and the rapidly developing worldwide building and construction industry. Another important factor driving the sales of metal cutting machines is the rising growth of metal additive manufacturing.
As the same setup may be used to cut a variety of shapes and material thicknesses, laser cutting machines do not require tool changes for each cutting task. Moreover, these metal cutting machines make intricate cuts with ease. Precision is a key benefit of laser cutting machines over other cutting technologies. Thus, all such factors are boosting the demand for laser cutting machines across the world.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
“Use of metal cutting machines increasing rapidly in construction industry due to high need for perfect metal fabrication and cutting,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Metal Cutting Machine Industry Research Segmentation
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Metal Cutting Machine Market Size (2023E)
|US$ 7.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (2033F)
|US$ 13.7 Billion
|Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033)
|6% CAGR
|Leading Regional Market
|North America
|No. of Pages
|170 Pages
|No. of Tables
|84 Tables
|No. of Figures
|112 Figures
Competitive Landscape
Automatic metal cutting machines are developing in response to their rising demand, and companies in the metal cutting machine market are increasing their R&D spending to acquire a competitive edge in terms of manufacturing effectiveness, product cost, and product capabilities.
According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the metal cutting machine market are focusing on the regional expansion of their business, collaborations with local & international players, and building strong distribution networks across the globe. These tactics may help them to enhance their product folio, acquire more shares, and hold a major position.
Recent Market Developments
Key Companies Profiled
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metal cutting machine market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (laser cutting machines, waterjet cutting machines, plasma cutting machines, flame cutting machines), application (automotive, fabrication & industrial machinery manufacturing, marine, aerospace & defense, construction), and distribution channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
