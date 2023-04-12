Nancy Fuoco of The Resonant Heart Therapies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every one of us has a vibrational level and draws from the same ONE source of energy, however, each one is responsible for their own electromagnetic energy field and what we are constantly creating through our own thoughts and emotions. We are the Creators of everything we live, whether good or bad. The work that Nancy offers is to help awaken us to the depth of our soul’s lineage and all that is possible for us. Each one of us is connected to a great spirit and when we tap into that we can create great change in our lives, not only for ourselves but for the world.

Many people never really take enough time to pause their busy daily activities to deeply reflect and ask some important questions. How can they create better circumstances in their lives ? Most people are still on Automatic Pilot… mostly problem solving their lives (they are carrying around unprocessed emotional wounds) and never fully joyfully creating from a more conscious place of awareness. We are all more powerful than we can truly know, and when one begins the process, you begin to realize creating good change in your life is easier than you think! And when working alongside a holistic practitioner, or spiritual community, it can be an enjoyable process… indeed the process of your life!

Nancy Fuoco is a holistic therapeutic practitioner, an experienced workshop facilitator and a public speaker on holistic awareness at The Resonant Heart Therapies. Though she has graduated from many schools in Montréal focusing on energy therapies, such as the NHC, Institute of Energetic Healing etc. since she was a young girl, she could intuitively understand why people reacted emotionally and what caused them to do the things they did. She could sense what their unmet needs were and how their perceptions of themselves colored how they experienced their lives. Always very curious about chakras and auras, she embarked on a lifelong spiritual journey of healing herself. All the modalities that have helped her to transform are now what she teaches:

Sound healing, vocal therapy and opening the voice, harmonizing our chakras (our energy centers), the 12 sacred flames (and rays of light) healing with color therapy, empowering the inner Goddess, opening up to a higher awareness of ourselves as multidimensional star beings, light language, rebirthing and conscious breathing, emotional wellness consultant and teacher, laughter therapy, Reflexology of the Hand and Foot, Acupressure and Massage therapy.

When we have blockages in our energy field, caused by negative emotions and feelings, it can not only limit our ability to achieve happiness but can hinder us from achieving our true potential. Before you were born, your higher self had a plan, a spiritual mission that every soul seeks to fulfill in their lifetime. Learning about your energy field and how to keep it well maintained should be a vital part of every person’s life.

Many people live their lives without addressing the unprocessed or subconscious emotions that haven’t yet risen to their awareness which unfortunately create physical and emotional stress and repetitive negative occurrences in their lives. Awareness is the key, we all have the capability to do this healing work, it just takes motivation, consultation, reflection time, energetic healing and seeking the company of others who are maintaining high vibrations. Receiving an energy session is invaluable; when offering a treatment, Nancy often perceives the emotional traumas (often from past life issues) or emotional blockages from the client’s childhood or adolescence which may be reflected as a distortion or energy blockage in their aura.

When we release negative emotions, we open our hearts and this automatically expands our aura, accelerates healing and allows one to tap into their inner soul’s voice. Maintaining a high vibration fueled by thoughts and emotions associated with joy, love, gratitude, confidence, and harmony can lift you into a place where you can live a fuller and more authentic life. Remember, you are the starting point! You need to practice these attitudes until you believe them, indeed until you become them in vibration. Nancy tells us when there is no stuck energy, our aura is vibrant. The higher the consciousness, the more luminous it becomes.

Besides her wonderful healing techniques, Nancy encourages deep breathing and meditation to boost our vibrational energy along with pure sound which is optimal. Nancy also sings mantras very beautifully yet another amazing way for us to heal! She vocalizes many messages she refers to as light language and her voice is extremely soothing.

Nancy says this is the most ideal time in history to vibrate at higher frequencies because we are at an important time in the evolution of our planet…there is much transformation afoot, yet Love and our good intentions is more powerful. Now is the time for soul centered activities and to ride that wave of consciousness of Love.

If you’d like to work with Nancy or consult with her, Nancy has long offered personal energy healing sessions on Zoom or in person (fluent in both English and French), and offers a variety of workshops/courses and transformational therapeutic sound concerts as well on Zoom (internet) and in person and all are welcome. For these you can consult her website at: www.theresonantheart.com or her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SonsdeladeesseSoundsoftheGoddess

Of particular note, Nancy has been offering spiritual healing retreats in high vibrational and beautiful Mt. Shasta, California for over 16 years, if you’d like more information on the one being offered in August of this year, you may visit the website for more information: https://theresonantheart.com/mt-shasta-2020/

