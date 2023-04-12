Lao New Year 2023

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warm regards to the Lao people as you celebrate Lao New Year this week.

The United States greatly values our growing partnership with Laos and our shared commitment to build a stronger future for both our countries. Our bonds will continue to grow as we advance our shared priorities together, including strengthened people-to-people ties, expanded trade and investment, and a commitment to sovereignty and mutual respect. As Laos prepares to assume the role of ASEAN chair in 2024, we look forward to continued collaboration in support of economic advancement and regional peace and stability.

We wish all in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic a happy and healthy New Year.