Khmer New Year 2023

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States of America, I wish all Cambodians celebrating Khmer New Year good health, peace, and good fortune.

Khmer New Year is time of reflection. As we review our accomplishments over the past year and the important work that remains, we look forward to continuing to engage with our Cambodian friends and partners to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the United States and the Kingdom of Cambodia.

May the Khmer New Year bring joy, prosperity, and opportunity for all Cambodians across the world.

