63 Individuals Charged with Drug Trafficking in the municipality of San Germán, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On April 3, 2023, a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned a six-count indictment charging 63 individuals with drug trafficking in the municipality of San Germán, Puerto Rico. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau (PRPB) Mayagüez Strike Force are in charge of the investigation and completed the filing of charges and arresting processes with the collaboration of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC). This investigation and the arrest operation are part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program.

“This case is a prime example of successful drug interdiction operations that result from collaborative work between federal and state agencies,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “We can remove wrongdoers from the streets and bring stability and peace to our communities when we jointly apply our resources, personnel, and operational expertise to bear against extensive organized crime networks.”

The indictment alleges that from 2015 through April 3, 2023, the defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin, cocaine base (commonly known as “crack”), cocaine, marihuana, Fentanyl, Oxycodone (Percocet), and Alprazolam (Xanax) in the Manuel F. Rossy and El Recreo Public Housing Projects in San Germán, Puerto Rico (PHPs), and areas nearby for significant financial gain and profit. Court documents allege that the defendants acted in different roles to further the goals of the drug trafficking conspiracy, including acting as leaders, enforcers, runners, sellers, and facilitators.

The government also claimed that the co-conspirators conducted drug trafficking transactions at the basketball court of the PHPs in the presence of minors and used multiple vehicles to transport money, narcotics, and firearms. The acts alleged to have been performed in furtherance of the conspiracy included the delivery of heroin, cocaine, crack, marihuana, and prescription pills to clients. According to the indictment, some of the defendants also mixed the fentanyl into the heroin sold at the drug points.

The charged conduct included the use of force, violence, and intimidation to maintain control of the drug trafficking operations and intimidate rival gangs. Accordingly, eight defendants were also charged with possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The defendants are:

[1] Orlando Medina-Pérez, a/k/a “Orlan”

[2] Julio Cesar Santiago-Calvani, a/k/a “Yuca”

[3] Raymond Omar Alameda-Ramos, a/k/a “Pipita/Reymon”

[4] Luis Enrique Ramos-Feliciano, a/k/a “Luigui”

[5] José Pagán-Casiano, a/k/a “Pito Cancio”

[6] Carlos Claudio-Aquino, a/k/a “Carly Bemba”

[7] Luis Diego Echevarría-González, a/k/a “Pulin”

[8] Juan Carlos Colón-Cordero, a/k/a “Peca”

[9] Brian Oniel Vega-Sáez, a/k/a “Pollito”

[10] Alexander Arroyo-Lugo, a/k/a “Escobar”

[11] Julio Cesar Santiago-Ramos, a/k/a “Yuquita/Goldo”

[12] Jecksan Horrach-Pabón, a/k/a “Menor”

[13] Jomar Joel Horrach-Pabón, a/k/a “Yomo”

[14] Christian O. Montalvo-Casiano, a/k/a “Christian”

[15] James Steven Cupeles-Salas, a/k/a “Yain”

[16] Eniel Morales-Suárez, a/k/a “Liru/Lilu”

[17] Gabriel Enrique Mora-Ruiz, a/k/a “Gaby”

[18] Giovany Torres-Irizarry, a/k/a “Jova”

[19] Miguel A. Rosario-Toro, a/k/a “Tiri”

[20] Joachim Miguel Rosario-Toro, a/k/a “Tito”

[21] Ángel Lionel Flores-Vélez, a/k/a “Toto”

[22] Ángel L. Vázquez-Morales, a/k/a “Vazquez”

[23] Sergio Yamil Mercado-Rodríguez, a/k/a “Sergio”

[24] Luis Enrique Rodríguez-Reyes, a/k/a “Luisito”

[25] John Michael Hernández-Rivera, a/k/a “Buster/John John”

[26] Kelvin Joel Santana-Vega, a/k/a “Kelvin/Pimpollo/Pimpo”

[27] Roberto Moises Irizarry-Ruiz, a/k/a “Robert/Robertito”

[28] Hiram Ramón Sánchez-Ruiz, a/k/a “Hiram/Nene”

[29] Ángel Jazquiel Chaulizant-Mercado, a/k/a “Jazquiel”

[30] Javier Torres-Rodríguez, a/k/a “Guánica/Javy”

[31] Carlos Alberto Ayala-Rodríguez, a/k/a “Lajas”

[32] Ángel Rodríguez-Lugo, a/k/a “Cocolo”

[33] Jesse Ruiz-Desarden, a/k/a “Jesse”

[34] Andrés Moisés González-Ortiz, a/k/a “Andrés”

[35] Luis Ángel Miró-Gregory, a/k/a “Pito Cuchilla”

[36] Kevin Abel Santiago-Olivencia, a/k/a “Ñao”

[37] Ángel Jireh Ruiz-García, a/k/a “Ángel/Angelito/Ángel Culebra”

[38] Jesús Antonio Ruiz-Desarden

[39] Tamara Flores-Valentín, a/k/a “Jamilet”

[40] José Luis Vélez-Santana, a/k/a “Tuna”

[41] Catherine Muñiz-Martínez, a/k/a “Kathy”

[42] Jason Toro-Toro, a/k/a “Golin/Goline/Toto/Tubo”

[43] José Manuel Santiago-Cotte, a/k/a “Flaco/Jose”

[44] Julio Cesar Junior Cintrón-Collado, a/k/a “Jordan”

[45] José Daniel Martínez-Pagán, a/k/a “José”

[46] Joshua González-Muñiz, a/k/a “Jochi”

[47] Yecelys Marie Ortiz-Horrach, a/k/a “Yecelys/Mary”

[48] Diana Ruiz-Horrach, a/k/a “Diana/Titi”

[49] Alberto Uriel Rivera-Ortiz, a/k/a “Albert/Papo”

[50] Jonathan Quintana-Negrón, a/k/a “Cuajo/Cutino”

[51] Carlos Pantojas-Rodríguez, a/k/a “Bebi”

[52] Carolina Avilés-Rivera

[53] Edison Ruiz-Garallúa, a/k/a “Bolocho”

[54] Eliezer Avilés-Rivera, a/k/a “Papito”

[55] Jan Acosta-Vélez, a/k/a “Jan Tatuaje”

[56] Yadiel Javier Ortiz-Rivera, a/k/a “Yadiel Besito”

[57] Josenid Martin-Gregory, a/k/a “Jossy”

[58] Daisy Janet Sánchez- Ruiz, a/k/a “Daisy/Nena”

[59] Jilmarie Jymmyan Lebrón-Cordero, a/k/a “Linda”

[60] Karen Michelle Vega-López, a/k/a “Karen”

[61] Cristian Rivera-Torres, a/k/a “Cristian”

[62] Andrés Orlando Acevedo-Rivera, a/k/a “Andrés”

[63] Jordan Lugo-Méndez, a/k/a “Jordan”

If convicted, the defendants face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Pedro Casablanca and Cristina Caraballo Colón from the Gang Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office are prosecuting this OCDETF matter. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest‑level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###