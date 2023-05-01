Thermostat Recycling Launches Banish Mercury Off the Planet Contest

BMOP Logo Danielle Myers

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Recognizes Wholesalers Who Are the “Champs” at Collecting Mercury-Containing Thermostats

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) has launched its 12th annual Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) competition.

The contest recognizes members of Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) that collect the most mercury-containing thermostats.

HARDI is the largest and most successful trade association representing HVACR distributors in the United States.

“We have developed a hugely popular campaign for more than a decade which highlights HARDI distributors who have persistently worked at removing and safely recycling mercury-containing thermostats,” said Danielle Myers, executive director, TRC. “Our green collection buckets have been identified with HARDI wholesalers throughout the country, and it is a visual reminder of their efforts at keeping the environment safer for everyone.”

The BMOP contest begins May 1 and concludes Oct. 31.

HARDI members do not have to sign up to enter the contest. They only have to return thermostats collected through the green bins TRC places in HARDI wholesale member branches throughout the United States.

HARDI members are in every state and have collection bins where their customers — HVACR contractors — can conveniently deposit the thermostats.

The Banish Mercury Off the Planet contest, originally called the Big Man on the Planet, until 2018, recognizes winners in three categories:

• Distributor that recycles the most pounds of mercury overall.

• Distributor that recycles the highest average pounds of mercury (total pounds divided by branch count locations that submitted a collection bin).

• Distributor with the highest participation rate (for distributors with more than 10 locations).

TRC will announce the winners of each category at HARDI’s annual conference, Dec. 2 to 5, 2023, in Phoenix. AZ.

Previous winners of the contest include:

2022: Johnstone Supply, Progress Supply and Allied Supply.

2021: Johnstone Supply, Famous Supply and Geary Pacific.

2020: Johnstone Supply, APCO Inc. and Allied Refrigeration.

2019: Johnstone Supply, Dubuque Supply and Johnson Supply.

2018: Johnstone Supply, Meier Supply Co., and Johnson Supply.

2017: Johnstone Supply, Tower Equipment, Johnson Supply.

2016: Johnstone Supply, Gustave Larson, Auer Steel.

2015: Auer Steel, Johnson Supply, US Air Conditioning Distributors, and Johnstone Supply.

2014: Corken Steel Products, Crescent Parts & Equipment, and Johnstone Supply.

2013: Johnstone Supply.

2012: Johnson Supply.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.9 million thermostats containing 13 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.