UFANDAO introduces a ‘smart fundraising’ concept

TALLINN, ESTONIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The UFANDAO platform went the extra mile in the fundraising world and introduced a ‘smart fundraising’ concept that includes decentralization and ‘win-win’ dreams.
Traditional fundraising platforms are so similar to each other that one can easily distinguish their main features: one-way group or individual fundraising with a centralized organization that acts as an intermediary and accumulator of the funds raised.
The problem with such fundraising is obvious: the donor doesn’t receive any benefits from investments, and the fundraiser loses a significant amount on the withdrawal of funds since the platform is an intermediary. While mutually-beneficial fundraising may seem like a utopian idea, the UFANDAO team shows how new technologies can make fundraising not only transparent but also a win-win for all parties.
1. Decentralization, or fundraising without intermediaries.
When participating in fundraising, it’s very important that the funds reach their intended recipients without any trouble. In order to ensure the movement of donations from a donor to a fundraiser, UFANDAO, unlike many others, made its platform decentralized. This means that all collected funds go directly from a sender to a recipient without deduction of commissions or additional fees from the P2P or person-to-person platform. For convenience, each participant can choose from among the various available methods of receiving funds. For example, through a traditional bank transfer or through a donation in cryptocurrency.
2. Win-win fundraising, is it even possible?
UFANDAO decided to move away from the idea of classical fundraising and build a whole community where people could unite by their personal values. For example, if one looking to buy a new MacBook, it's easy to find other people that dream of having one or building their own computer and supporting each other. The UFANDAO's gamified way offers the opportunity to match fundraisers and donors with shared interests.
3. Minimum Investment or simple Math for Fundraisers
Often times it happens on traditional fundraising platforms that fundraisers fail to achieve the financial goals of their campaign due to the high volume of other creators on the platform and the lack of donors. UFANDAO revised this model and proposed a unique way, where fundraisers are becoming donors at the same time. Before starting, each member needs to allocate a fixed sum and donate to already existing campaigns. This term creates a chance for every dream to be funded, therefore winning the fundraising game!
Using smart fundraising, one can forget the worry that a dream may not come true because everybody can easily manage finances without being tied to the policies and conditions of the fundraising company.
About UFANDAO
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform aimed to fulfill the financial needs and dreams of its members. It was launched by a team of passionate people who believe in the idea of fair and decentralized fundraising. In response to that, UFANDAO provides its members the ability to create time-boundless fundraising campaigns that are free, peer-to-peer, secure and decentralized. UFANDAO is an officially registered organization that has all the necessary licenses and documents in accordance with European legislation. The company's documentation is publicly available on the website.
