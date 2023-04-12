Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $28 – $31/hr. plus competitive state benefits

Position is open immediately until filled.

ABOUT

The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the licensing of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.

DESCRIPTION

The primary purpose of this position is to provide executive assistance to the Secretary of State. The position performs a wide variety of office management and administrative duties in support of the Office of the Secretary of State. The executive assistant contributes to effective relations with federal, state, tribal and local officials, members of surrounding communities, and the public whose interests and activities bring them in contact with the office of the Secretary of State. The position requires the incumbent to utilize effective public relations and liaison skills. The executive assistant functions with considerable independence and exercises judgement in applying policies and procedures. The position also acts with the highest level of discretion and protects the confidentiality of sensitive and classified information encountered in the course of work.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Serves as the point of contact among state officials, agencies, and the public for the Secretary of State.

Manages the information flow in a timely and accurate manner.

Screens, redirects, or handles emails and phone calls to the Secretary as appropriate.

Manages the Secretary of State’s calendar, schedules appointments, and makes travel arrangements.

Ensures the Secretary is on time and prepared for all meetings throughout the day.

Manages short-term and long-term calendars of events and activities for the Executive Leadership team.

Helps plan and coordinate conferences, events and meetings hosted by the office, including preparing agendas, arranging logistics, and taking minutes.

Coordinates with relevant office staff to establish designated attendees/speakers to fulfill event requests.

Receives visiting dignitaries and performs related duties as directed.

Performs key office support functions such as: data entry, filing, supply ordering, and record keeping.

Collaborates with community groups, trade associations, and government entities.

Assists the Chief Deputy in tracking office workflow and projects within the Secretary of State’s office.

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

Contributes to the positive performance of the Office of the Secretary of State.

Demonstrates timely and consistent attendance.

Any additional duties as assigned by the Secretary of State or designee.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Prior customer service and or support experience.

Excellent Microsoft Office knowledge and skills.

Experience independently solving problems and performing liaison activities in a work setting; coordinating activities requiring complex arrangements.

Outstanding organizational and time management skills.

Ability to plan, organize, and prioritize projects/tasks. Plan and coordinate meetings and schedules with multiple parties and competing schedules.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Ability to take detailed notes and provide a clear comprehensive summary of the key meeting topics and decisions.

Ability to handle highly sensitive, confidential, and political issues with discretion and confidentiality.

Ability to compose correspondence for the Secretary of State leadership team on own initiative or from general instructions.

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Executive Assistant Application” to [email protected]

EEO/AA/Veteran

The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].

Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.