Digital Brokerage, The Magnolia Firm, Wraps Acquisition of CRM Tool Integrate IQ

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magnolia Firm has closed on the sale of Integrate IQ, a trusted CRM Integration Partner & SaaS Application focused on data automation.

Recognized as a rapidly growing top-rated HubSpot partner, Integrate IQ helps customers work in the systems that best suit their needs by connecting data and workflows between HubSpot and other software platforms and providing efficiency-enhancing SaaS tools. It was acquired for an undisclosed multiple 7-figure amount by AgencyOne Group, Inc., which plans to continue carrying its year-over-year growth trajectory into the next phase.

Founder Todd Earwood said in a statement: “I’m so appreciative to The Magnolia Firm for finding a great acquirer in AgencyOne Group. I know this is the right move for our team, our customers and for myself. They have the skills and vision to take this to the next level. It’s the perfect outcome for all of us.”

“The Magnolia Firm was a critical partner to bridge the conversations between the lawyers, Todd and me through the long and sometimes dark acquisition process. We may not have gotten this done without their steady hand” according to Tim Ritchie, CEO of AgencyOne Group.

The Magnolia Firm (TMF) has worked on several acquisitions in this niche, more than doubling its deal volume from last year. The firm credits this growing market share to its unique approach and team: TMF intermediaries are former entrepreneurs themselves. Over 30 companies have been owned personally between the firm’s Principal Intermediary Christine McDannell and Managing Partner Khaled Azar, not including its other intermediaries in residence.

This marks a series of transactions for The Magnolia Firm specializing in the digital CRM space - they closed a CRM customization agency in December 2022, as well as Integrate IQ in March of 2023, and just listed a Salesforce & Hubspot growth partner agency specializing in integrations, revenue operations, and CPQ/billing implementation.

Lauren Mauldwin
The Magnolia Firm
+1 858-869-2909
exit@themagnoliafirm.co

